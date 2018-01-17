Sizo Salon, Patterson

Walk inside Sizo Salon and what you’ll find is a vision that’s been created and fostered by owner Maria Mangan about what a hair and beauty salon should be.

Sizo Salon has been open for two and a half years and recently there have been some renovations in the salon. In order to make Sizo’s a full service salon, additional rooms were put in the back to offer facials and body waxing. In the front is where clients can get their hair cut, styled, washed, and colored. Manicures and pedicures are also offered.

With a desire to always keep up with the freshest and latest looks and newest techniques Sizo Salon has become a place clients can turn to in the Putnam Lake section of Patterson.

\Several years ago, Mangan wanted to open a salon that fit her vision, which is a relaxing atmosphere with a touch of class to it. She also wanted her salon to have a natural feel to it so she has an earthy tone green on the walls and almost all the products the salon offers are all-natural and/or organic.

“I wanted to make it feel like a trendy salon that offers what I think people are looking for which is a natural, healthier route to hair,” Mangan said.

Mangan said she believes there is a noticeable difference between using organic products and the usual line of hair products. Clients have come in with dry, brittle hair, but after Mangan uses organic products on them, it hydrates their hair and it appears rejuvenated.

Mangan, a Montreal, Canada native, used to be a job hunter in the corporate world. But that job didn’t make her happy. Instead she had an interest in the field she’s in now.

“I’ve always loved the whole beauty industry and I decided that I was going to do a whole change and do what I love to do,” she said.

She went to cosmetology school in New York City and learned the ins and outs of the hair and beauty business. She became inspired by the industry and still goes to conferences and training sessions to learn more about hair care and styles. Ongoing education is critical, Mangan said.

Right now, curls are the hot trend, Mangan said.

“Not so straight, so more fun, kind of flirty hair is in now,” Mangan said.

Mangan has lived in the United States for 15 years and is married with two children. Her husband, who is contractor, actually renovated the interior of her store before she first opened and then took care of the additional rooms recently over a weekend. “He believed in my vision, together we figured it out,” Mangan said.

Mangan worked at other salons in the past, but always had the desire to open her own business.

“With all the ideas that I had, I decided I could do this,” she said. “I’ve always liked the idea of having my own business and taking the initiative.”