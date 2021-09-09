Six New Food Artisans Join Pleasantville Farmers Market This Fall

Adding to the momentum of the outdoor Pleasantville Farmers Market, six new vendors join the market in the coming weeks, providing such diverse wares as ice pops, nut and oat milks, cold-pressed juices, fresh pretzels, sangria and unique granolas.

New Vendors Begin Arriving This Month

These new vendors join more than 50 producers who already sell at the market:

∙ Puras Paletas: Small batch creamy and fruit-based ice pops with natural, unprocessed ingredients, organic and locally sourced whenever possible, and free of corn syrup. Flavors include watermelon lemonade, strawberry mango and chocolate banana. Starting on Sept. 11; weekly.

∙ Edenesque: Dairy-free nut and oat milks without preservatives, additives or mystery ingredients. Edenesque nut milks are nutrient-dense, made with 40 percent nuts (some artisan brands use 20 percent, commercial brands as little as 2 percent). Their oat milk is produced with New York State oats. Offerings include unsweetened and delicious flavored options. Starting on Sept. 11; weekly.

∙ Knot of this World Pretzels: Fresh soft pretzels made from New York State flour. Try them plain, flavored with cinnamon sugar or stuffed with broccoli and cheddar cheese, among other addictive choices. Visiting on Sept. 11 and 25; weekly starting in mid-October.

∙ Freshly Made: A variety of healthy and delicious cold-pressed juices served in eco-friendly reusable mason jars and made with local produce such as kale, cucumber, carrots and apples. Starting Sept. 25; visiting on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

∙ Manor Sangria: Uniquely blended New York State wine and fruit resulting in a deliciously balanced, flavorful and authentic sangria that comes in reusable mason jars. Starting Sept. 25; visiting on the fourth Saturday of each month.

∙ Wildcraft Baking Company: Savory and sweet granolas with carefully sourced ingredients, including flavors such as beet and buckwheat, cocoa-chickpea, and parsnip-oat, as well as Original Oat. Starting Oct. 2; visiting on the fourth Saturday of each month.