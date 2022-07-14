Signs to Access Yorktown’s Trails Unveiled by Committee

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Accessing some of Yorktown’s lesser-known trails will be easier thanks to the installation of a series of trailhead signs designed and installed by the Yorktown Trail Town Committee.

The user-friendly signs, similar to the one installed on the Mohansic Trailway, feature a schematic map of the trail and advise visitors where the trail leads to other connecting trails and selected distances. A QR Code on each sign links to more detailed information.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the signs was held Saturday at the Woodlands Legacy Fields Park off Strang Boulevard. The signs have been installed at the northern and southern ends of the Yorktown Trailway, the two trailheads for the Hunterbrook Trail, the Woodlands and Granite Knolls trailheads for the Taconic Bridge Trail, and the Mohansic Avenue East trailhead for the Mohansic Trailway.

In addition to the trailhead signs, the Yorktown Trail Town Committee also installed signs at both the Granite Knolls Sports Complex and Woodlands Legacy Fields Park that alert visitors to the existence of the network of trails that lead from these complexes.

“Marking trailheads is not new but providing user-friendly trail information at the access to each trail in a low-cost, low-impact way is,” explained Jonathan Nettelfield who headed the Committee’s trailhead signage project. “By doing this we hope that more people will be encouraged to use these trails and thereby enjoy the health and mental benefits that accrue from exercise.”

A centerpiece of this project was signing the Taconic Bridge Trail which links three town parks: Woodlands, Granite Knolls and Sylvan Glen, and in doing so, crosses the bridge over the Taconic Parkway. These three parks are the gem in the middle of Yorktown’s park system and represent huge potential for passive recreation.

The Trailhead Signage project was funded by a $2,900 grant from the Hudson River Valley Greenway, and donations from the Yorktown Land Trust, the Huntersville Homeowners Association and Yorktown residents.