Shop Small WP Promoted to Support Local Businesses

The White Plains Business Improvement District (White Plains BID) is supporting small businesses in downtown White Plains by promoting Shop Small White Plains, an effort to encourage the community to shop at local businesses this holiday season.

City of White Plains Mayor Tom Roach issued a proclamation declaring November 28, 2020 Small Business Saturday in White Plains. That day, initiated by American Express, is celebrated nationally each year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. This year, the White Plains BID is encouraging everyone to support local businesses not just on November 28th, but all holiday season with #ShopSmallWP.

Now more than ever, it’s important to support small businesses.

They provide work for 55% of the American workforce, and for every dollar spent at a small business approximately 67 cents stay in the local community. When shopping and eating at small, independently owned businesses, it is helping boost the local economy and preserving the community.

As part of Shop Small White Plains, more than 20 businesses in downtown White Plains are offering specials from Small Business Saturday through the White Plains Holiday Market (December 3 – 13). The White Plains Holiday Market is a City of White Plains event in partnership with 914PopUps, featuring over 40 vendors and artisans in individual open-air booths located on Waller Avenue between Maple Avenue and Lyon Place.

Shop Small White Plains offers include special menu items and products, discounts, and more! For a full list of offers and a map with each participating business, visit wpbid.com/shopsmall.

Brittany Brandwein, executive director of the White Plains BID, said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has put a unique spotlight on local businesses and the value they bring to the community. Now we all can give back to our neighborhood tea and coffee shop, favorite restaurant, and preferred fitness or wellness boutique, all while benefitting too.”

Follow White Plains BID on Facebook and Instagram for upcoming contests and giveaways building up the White Plains small business community this holiday season.