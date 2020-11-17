Shop Local on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28

Small Business Saturday — this year it’s Nov. 28 — always is a great day to support our business community by rallying around the reminder to Shop Local!

Nestled between Black Friday (Nov. 27) and Cyber Monday (Nov. 30), Small Business Saturday was created by American Express 10 years ago to promote local brick-and-mortar businesses in small towns and large cities alike.

It’s a golden opportunity for all of us who live here to boost the spirits and profits of our local eateries, salons, clothing stores, bike shops, and everything in between, so they can sustain their livelihoods, and remain part of our quality of life.

With the rise of online shopping, Small Business Saturday also is a boon for stores with a strong online presence, who can use their websites to drive customer traffic and sales.

Since Small Business Saturday’s inception in 2010, the annual sales event has generated more than $120 billion. This year alone, sales on Nov. 28 are projected to top $19 billion. Not a bad haul! Most important, approximately 60 cents of every dollar spent locally stays in the community.

What Can You Do?

To take advantage of this unique day, here are some ideas …

Small-to-Medium Businesses (SMBs) can host a special event. Local eateries can offer a free beverage or free side, or feature a local celebrity or official on social media to promote your business. Use! Use! Use! social media. Local media, such as what you are reading right now, is also one of the most powerful resources at your disposal.

What about extending your open hours for the event?

Offer incentives to customers if they “check in” on social media while on your business premises.

How about offering incentives if your clientele takes a selfie or posts a picture of what they are buying or eating?

Promote a local charity or other organization and tie it in with your event to increase your reach to attract new customers.

These are but a few of the many ideas and opportunities for all types of businesses on SMB Saturday.

Customers can shop small and make a huge impact. Reach out to local civic groups like your Chamber of Commerce, your local media (this paper is a great start) and get the word out.

At the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, we are offering a Small Business Saturday e-blast (for free!), so contact us at (914) 245-4599 or info@yorktownchamber.org, and we will be happy to blast out your promotions.

As always… Shop, Live, and Be Local!

Sergio Esposito

President

Yorktown Chamber of Commerce