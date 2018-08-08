Yorktown Man Kills Wife and Himself in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Westchester Medical Center; Husband Wanted to End Wife’s Suffering

A Yorktown man apparently distraught over his wife’s medical suffering killed her and then himself with a .38-caliber revolver in an apparent murder-suicide at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla Wednesday morning.

Richard DeLucia, 71, and his wife, Ann DeLucia, 70, both died of a single gunshot wound.

County police detectives found a note early Wednesday afternoon at the DeLucia residence where Peter DeLucia indicated he wanted to end his wife’s suffering.

The killings occurred in a room on the fourth floor, where the woman was a patient. No one else was in the room at the time of the shooting, authorities stated. Police recovered the licensed revolver on the floor at the scene. The revolver was registered to the man, police noted.

“I am grateful to the Medical Center staff and the officers from the Westchester County Police, Mount Pleasant Police, Greenburgh Police and New York State Police for their prompt and professional response in the first minutes of this tragic accident,” Police Commission Thomas Gleason stated.

Police said Ann DeLucia was in bed when she was shot. Richard DeLucia was discovered on the ground.

The hospital was on lockdown for about an hour.

A call to police about the shooting came in at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday. Local, county and state police descended to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

More details as they become available.