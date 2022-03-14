Monday, March 14, 2022
Latest News:

The Examiner News

SMALL NEWS IS BIG NEWS

Business Examiner Plus Other News 

Shift-Shaping Local Job Market — Can We Fill All the Jobs?

Abby Luby 90 Views 1 min read
(Getty Images)

The labor market in this country has been a fast-changing landscape from high unemployment during the pandemic, then swerving to an overflowing job market with some 10.6 million job openings in this country. Today, the national unemployment rate is hovering around 4.0% and seems to be dropping; in Westchester, it’s about 3.7%.

But what about all the folks quitting their jobs in unprecedented numbers? Last November, the number of people who voluntarily left their jobs spiked to a record 4.5 million — and that was in just one month according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. What’s that about? Reasons for those walking out are unreasonably low wages, poor working conditions, no career path, and no benefits. The message from workers: we want better jobs with decent pay and jobs that have a future.

The Ballooning Skills Gap

Adjusting to the evolving, post-pandemic workforce are groups who have come together to create new employment opportunities and training programs. The challenge:  to re-imagine what today’s workforce development really looks like — what are the skill gaps and what areas of expertise are needed. Here in the Hudson Valley several organizations and educational institutions have been at the drawing board for the last year designing accessible and affordable training programs geared towards landing people in good-paying jobs with career advancement.

The Westchester County Office of Economic Development has…

To continue reading this article, and more like it, subscribe to our separate digital newsmagazine, Examiner+, and enjoy all of our premium content at www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe

(This post is an excerpted version of an article from our Examiner+ digital newsmagazine). 

Share

Enjoy The Examiner News newspaper journalism? Then you should also subscribe to Examiner+ www.examiner-plus.com/subscribe.

Our digital newsmagazine delivers the smartest, most insightful news and lifestyle journalism in Westchester and the broader Hudson Valley so you can live your most intelligent local life.

Related News Stories

Blum Sisters Return With Lemonade Stand to Raise Funds for Cancer Research

Martin Wilbur

Local CAC Chair Receives Key Award By Municipal Planning Group

Martin Wilbur

Banning the Holocaust

Adam Stone

Community Events

View Calendar