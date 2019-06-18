Sheriff’s Office Drones Assist in Rescue of Hikers

A daring rescue in the Hudson Highland State Park was mission accomplished last week with the use of drones from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office playing a pivotal role in the recovery of stranded hikers.

Two hikers called for help after they became stranded on a steep precipice, about a half- mile south of Breakneck Ridge in Philipstown. The Cold Spring Fire Department and New York State Park Police located the two male hikers shortly after 5 p.m., but the extreme terrain stopped them from reaching them.

A command post and staging area were set up near the Cornish Estate Trailhead, closing Route 9D as a result and the Orange County Technical Rescue Team was called in because of their expertise in dangerous high-angle operations.

But the Orange County rescue team was initially hindered because they couldn’t evaluate the terrain and requested an aerial view of the stranded hikers in order to facilitate the mission, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office assisted with Unmanned Aerial Systems, or better known as drones with Sergeant Matthew Monroe and Deputy William Rossiter responding to the scene. Monroe, who is the commanding officer of flight operations, assessed the situation and authorized the use of two drones that were airborne within minutes and piloted to the area above the stranded hikers. A member of the Orange rescue team was provided a live-feed from the drones’ cameras that allowed him to inspect the terrain. Soon after, the rescue team finalized their plan and began their mission, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., several firefighters descended off the cliff and recovered the two male hikers. Neither was injured with the operation concluding at 10:17 p.m.

Monroe and Rossiter are two of the four members of the sheriff’s office who are licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration to pilot drones during emergencies. They operate three specialized Unmanned Aerial Systems, purpose-built for rescue missions. The aircrafts are equipped with advanced GPS systems, cameras capable of 18x zoom, FLIR thermal imaging sensors, powerful searchlights and public address speakers. Arrays of high-tech sensors provide stability in challenging weather conditions and warn the remote pilots of nearby aircrafts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Robert Langley commended all the first responders involved in the mission.