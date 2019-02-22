Sheriff’s Dept. and Feds Works Together in Putnam

In 2018, there were two confirmed human trafficking cases, Langley said. “It’s not very pretty,” he said about these types of crimes. “Working with Homeland Security really opens your eyes to what’s going on in your community.”

When dealing with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Langley said the agency usually comes into the county “under the cover of darkness.”

“And I respect that,” Langley, a Democrat, said. “They’re coming, they’re doing what they have to do. This is their job and I appreciate the services they’re providing.”

When a person is processed into the county jail, their information goes into a system that reveals if an immigration detainer is attached to their name, Langley said, and ICE is then notified. The sheriff ’s department will let ICE know when the person is being released if the agency wants to send personnel to pick him or her up by that date, Langley said. If a person makes bail, it is harder to hold them for federal authorities because a detainer is not the same as a warrant, Langley said.