Sheriff’s Actions Led to Arrest in Tornado Aftermath

On May 15, the day the county was hit with two minor tornadoes, an unknown vehicle was driving on Langley’s property, the sheriff ’s office stated in a press release.

Brant Carter, of Stilwell, OK. is facing assault in the 2nd degree, a felony offense, reckless endangerment in the 2nd degree, resisting arrest, DWI, obstruction of governmental administration in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, trespassing, unlawful possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a police officer, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, according to sheriff ’s captain Lisa Ortolano.

The actions of Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley helped lead to the arrest of an Oklahoma man that now faces a slew of charges, including assaulting the top law enforcement officer in the county.

When Langley went outside to investigate and speak with the driver, Carter, 33, appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and pulled away in a reckless manner at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff ’s office.

Langley jumped into his police vehicle and followed Carter to Route 9 and Cross Road in Garrison where Carter pulled over. Langley approached the vehicle and identified himself as the sheriff to Carter, at which time Langley detected the odor of alcohol on Carter’s breath, as well as the smell of marijuana, the sheriff ’s office stated.

Langley ordered Carter to shut off his vehicle multiple times, but Carter instead reached for the gearshift and sped off almost striking Langley, who had to jump out of the way, according to authorities.

Although Carter tried to evade Langley’s pursuit, Carter was boxed in due to stopped traffic as a result of the afternoon storm that hit the county at the intersection of 403 and Route 9 at Appalachian Market. Carter exited the vehicle and was ordered to get on the ground by Langley, but instead he tried to flee on foot. Langley was able to chase Carter down and after a brief struggle, neutralized the suspect. Langley suffered lacerations to his hands during the encounter, Ortolano told The Putnam Examiner.