Sheriff ’s Dept. Holds Ceremony Highlighting Service

Courage and sacrifice, no matter how big or small, keep communities safe. Last week, the Putnam County Sheriff ’s Office recognized officers and residents that put those qualities on display over the past year.

Inside the TOPS Center in Carmel, Sheriff Robert Langley presented several awards to community members and sheriff department personnel last Friday to highlight some of the positive work the countywide agency has done in Putnam during an hour long ceremony.

Leading off the ceremony, a Putnam Valley family, the Kuttrufs, who were part of an effort to help a man that fell through the ice on Lake Oscawana before he became submerged in the freezing waters, was presented a life saving award. Officer Jonathan Bradley, who threw an extension cord to help reel the man into shore, was also awarded for his efforts. Zachary Kuttruf, who is 14, was particularly lauded for his quick thinking.

“Had it not been for Zachary flagging down deputy Bradley I would shutter to think what would’ve happened to that man,” Langley said.