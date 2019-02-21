Sheriff ’s Dept. Holds Ceremony Highlighting Service

Courage and sacrifice, no matter how big or small, keep communities safe. Last week, the Putnam County Sheriff ’s Office recognized officers and residents that put those qualities on display over the past year.
Inside the TOPS Center in Carmel, Sheriff Robert Langley presented several awards to community members and sheriff department personnel last Friday to highlight some of the positive work the countywide agency has done in Putnam during an hour long ceremony.
Leading off the ceremony, a Putnam Valley family, the Kuttrufs, who were part of an effort to help a man that fell through the ice on Lake Oscawana before he became submerged in the freezing waters, was presented a life saving award. Officer Jonathan Bradley, who threw an extension cord to help reel the man into shore, was also awarded for his efforts. Zachary Kuttruf, who is 14, was particularly lauded for his quick thinking.
“Had it not been for Zachary flagging down deputy Bradley I would shutter to think what would’ve happened to that man,” Langley said.
Zachary, who is also a Boy Scout and sheriff ’s cadet, was given several proclamations by different branches and levels of government, including the state assembly, county executive and county Legislature.
Deputies Christopher Irwin and Thomas Varbero also earned lifesaving awards when the two saved an unconscious woman with shallow breathing by performing medical aid to her on November 17 of last year.
Deputy Irwin also earned a commendation award for tracking a vehicle while he was off duty after a driver struck a woman in Carmel and then fled the scene. Irwin was able to follow the driver on Dec. 5, 2018, which helped lead to an arrest.
“This is what dedication is,” Langley said. “He was on his way to work, he didn’t have to stop.”
Deputies Shane Rossiter and Brian Neary, earned commendation awards when the two arrested a man that was accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Mount Kisco. The woman was luckily able to get away, but with the “keen eyes” of the two deputies, Langley said they spotted the vehicle of the suspect in Putnam and made an arrest that included recovering a loaded handgun. Rossiter received another commendation for spotting drugs and unregistered gun during a routine traffic stop.
Dispatchers Barbara Dietz and Donna Doyle were given commendations because on September 15, 2018 they assisted in keeping a distraught female caller calm until she was eventually helped appropriately.
“Your professionalism, quick response contributed to the safety and well-being of the victim,” Langley told the two dispatchers.
Appreciation awards were given out to deputies Vincent Dalo and David Rampola who each helped a driver with a disabled tire on the side of the road. Deputy Bryan Suppa earned an appreciation award for being personable, supportive, and caring toward the community.
Deputy Matthew Boscia and investigator Daniel Hunsberger earned appreciation awards for being deeply involved in the civilian response to an active shooter event (CRASE) program by educating community members if they are ever in an active shooting situations.
Also being recognized were long standing members of the department, including deputy Rampolla, corrections officer Keith Puhekker and worker Sandra Kunak for 20 years of service, deputy Stephen Tricinelli and corrections officer Frank Caruso for 25 years, and Lieutenant James Greenough for 30 years.
“We are public servants,” Langley noted.