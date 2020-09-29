Sheila Fleitz Lux, a resident of Mahopac, died September 23 at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in NYC after a short battle with cancer. She was 52.

Born on July 17, 1968 in Peekskill, she was the daughter of James and Sheila (McCarthy) Fleitz. Growing up in Cortlandt, she attended St Columbanus Parochial School and Walter Panas High School, before heading to SUNY Cobleskill, where she studied Early Childhood. She started working at the Blue Book in Jefferson Valley in 1989 as an administrative assistant and during her 31 years there she worked her way up to Sales Support Manager. Along the way she made many friends and was a valued employee, highly thought of by both the company owner and her coworkers.

In 2006, she married her best friend and the love of her life, Rob Lux. They settled in Mahopac. Always a caring and selfless personality, she became involved with Rob’s life in the fire department, and went out of her way to help anyone in need, even strangers. In 2007, Rob and Sheila welcomed their beautiful daughter, Regan Kathleen, and their life was complete. Mrs. Lux loved being a mother, and life revolved around Regan! A wonderful and proud mom, she could be found everywhere with Regan – at school and church events, watching the St Patrick’s Day parade, planting her garden, and cheering Regan on at her sporting events.

Sheila, Rob and Regan traveled to events near and far! Every summer the family made a trip to their “happy place” on the Connecticut shore. On each of these adventures, Mrs. Lux could be found taking “selfies” with her family and friends. Always included was one with a goofy face….so there was always something to smile about! Whether holidays with her actual family, outings with her “girlies”, walking the rescue dogs on Sundays, or swimming in the pool in their yard, She always made sure it was “family first”.

Mrs. Lux leaves behind her loving husband, Rob, and daughter, Regan, who she adored. She was predeceased by their parents, James and Sheila Fleitz and George and Margaret Lux, as well as Rob’s sister amd brother-in-law, Mary and John Apon. Surviving siblings are; James (Mary), Joseph, Kathleen and Kristine Fleitz, and Kerriann (Arthur) D’Angelo. Additionally, Rob’s siblings: Eileen (Nikolas) Nelson, Carol Lux and Michael Connelly, George Lux, Jr and Maureen Lux. Many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Sheila also survive her.