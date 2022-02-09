Sheehy Announces Bid for Putnam Legislative Seat

By Rick Pezzullo

The former director of the Putnam County Office for Senior Resources has announced her candidacy for the Putnam County Legislature.

Patricia Sheehy will be seeking the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines as she vies for the District 5 seat in November occupied for the last 12 years by Carl Albano. Albano is running for Putnam County Executive with MaryEllen Odell being term limited.

“After many years of executive and volunteer leadership experience it is time for me to give back to my community,” Sheehy stated. “All politics is local, and deeply relevant today, spurring my decision to seek elective office. Putnam County has long prided itself as community with deep seated core values of democracy and freedom. The current Progressive Movement in America threatens those very values on our own doorsteps. As your legislator, I would always defend and protect those liberties for which many of our forefathers shed their blood. The threat is real; the defense is local!”

Sheehy, who has lived in Carmel for 40 years, has a Masters’ degree in Public Administration from Marist College and an undergraduate degree in psychology and education from Mercy College, where she was listed in “Who’s Who in America’s Colleges and Universities.”

In the last 1980s, Sheehy was Director of the Office of Employment and Training in Putnam, where she developed one of the first programs recognizing services for veterans suffering from PTSD. As Director of the Putnam County Office for Senior Resources, which she held until retiring in 2018, Sheehy was instrumental in the redesign of the Carmel Senior Center and the design and development of the new Cold Spring Senior Center.

On the state level, she was appointed by Governor George Pataki to the position of Special Assistant to the New York State Commissioner of Social Services and served as his liaison to New York City Welfare Reform Commission of the Rudy Giuliani administration. She went on to become the NYS Regional Director of the Office of Children and Family Services covering a territory that spanned nine counties in Long Island and the Hudson Valley.

In addition, she was founder and past president of the Hamlet of Carmel Civic Association and past president of the Putnam Community Services Network.

“As your legislator, I would ring the bell and call out tyrannical leaders who would threaten our Second Amendment rights or infringe on our civil liberties. I would also continue to support the sound fiscal policies carried out by County Executive MaryEllen Odell keeping our taxes at or below the 2% cap,” Sheehy stated. “My experience with state and local government has taught me how to manage and assess budgets and proposals with the ability to separate “wants” from “needs,” just as we all do with our “kitchen table” budgets. My years of experience on both a local and state level are the foundation that shores up my qualifications to effectively carry out the job of county legislator.”

“In summary I am ready! I know county government and how it intersects with state and federal government,” she added. “I applied for and received numerous grants, managed budgets, recruited and hired staff, acted as liaison between state and local government and negotiated, reviewed and approved contracts and program proposals.”

Sheehy and her husband, James, raised two daughters, Monica and Maureen, who were educated in the Carmel School District. She has three granddaughters.