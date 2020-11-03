On Oct. 6, Sharon Ann White was called home to be with the Lord, after battling with illness. She was 64.

White was born on Feb. 4, 1956, to Rebecca White and Edward Long in Valhalla. She received her early childhood education in the New Rochelle School District before returning to Ossining. She graduated from Ossining High School in 1974. Sharon then attended Mercy College where she received a bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1978, and after graduation pursued a career as a social worker. She was employed by the Westchester County Department of Social Services for 30-plus years and retired a few years ago.

Sharon gave her life to the Lord at an early age and was a member of Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church for many years, singing in the Youth Choir. She enjoyed singing and playing bid whist. Those who knew her knew that if she had the last bid, she was taking you out. And a lot of times even made it!

Sharon was a devoted mother and grandmother.

She leaves to treasure precious memories of her son, Jamahl Barrow, of Georgia; her mother, Rebecca White, of Ossining; two brothers, Michael (Kim) of Gainesville, Fla. and Jon Eric (Lori) White of Virginia Beach, Va.; a granddaughter, Jordyn; a grandson, Noah; one aunt, Beulah Cofer of Tacoma, Wash.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends. She was predeceased by her father, Edward Long; her sister, Sheila Cooper; two brothers, Fred Badger and Charles White; and a niece, Keyshia Cooper.

A celebration of Sharon’s life was held on Oct. 13 at Andre Baker Funeral Home in Ossining. Interment followed at Dale Cemetery.