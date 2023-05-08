Sharma Would Serve the Bedford School District Well

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I am writing to support Betsy Sharma in her candidacy for the Bedford Central School District Board of Education. I met Betsy over 10 years ago, when her four daughters took classes at my dojo.

Written in the center of the main wall, are our five main traits we teach toward: To Seek Perfection of Character, To Be Sincere and Honest, To Show Strong Spirit, To Practice Courtesy, To Control Bad Temper. I have seen Betsy and her children grow over the years and can tell you that she practices all five. On my website, it says that, “teamwork and character are prioritized over competition and ego, which leads to transformative results.”

If you want results for your district, you need the teamwork and character of Betsy Sharma. Please vote for her on May 16.

Jose Marti

Owner, Marti Martial Arts Academy, Bedford Hills