By Bill Primavera

The housing market is starting to rebound amid the pandemic, and realtors couldn’t be more delighted.

Our would-be sellers might best be thinking about updating areas of their homes in need of it. With inventory low and demand steadily increasing, home buyers are still willing to spend on homes with quality upgrades and good neighborhoods.

People have been sheltering in place for almost a year and many are either ready for upgrades or complete changes in their homes, whether they plan to stay or to sell.

Sellers should know that most remodeling efforts only increase home values by 50 to 80 percent of the average project’s costs, according to Remodeling magazine’s 2020 Cost vs. Value report. But still, any upgrade increases a home’s desirability when it comes time to sell.

To get the most bang for the buck, homeowners can focus on features that most buyers really want. Here they are in descending order.

Laundry Room

A separate laundry room tops the National Association of Home Builders’ (NAHB) list of most-wanted home features by buyers. If a home doesn’t have an existing laundry room, the basement is usually the easiest (and cheapest) place to add it. The utility lines are already there, and in many cases the basement is unfinished, so nothing has to be demolished first.

However, homeowners usually prefer a laundry room or laundry closet (which fits just a washer and dryer) closer to the bedroom. The cost of a large-scale full laundry room, complete with a sink and storage cabinets, could easily surpass $15,000.

Energy Efficiencies

Would-be buyers looking to limit utility bills will be drawn to properties with Energy Star-qualified windows and appliances. Energy-efficient windows can trim heating and cooling costs by 12 percent, while individual appliances, such as an Energy Star-certified washing machine ($598 to $1,799 at Home Depot), can save homeowners at least $45 a year on their utility bills. Replacing an existing clothes dryer with an energy-efficient version could save as much as $245 over the appliance’s lifetime.

Energy Star-qualified windows have an invisible glass coating, vacuum-sealed spaces filled with inert gas between panes, sturdier weather stripping than regular windows and improved framing materials – all of which reduce heat gain and loss in the home.

Outdoor Living Areas

Areas such as a patio offer more living space without the cost of a large-scale home addition.

Garage Storage Space

Carving out some space in the garage to help keep clutter out of the main level can also help increase a home’s value. Unlike an attic or a backyard shed, the garage is accessible – generally, just a few steps away from the rest of the house – making it easier to transport items such as tools, patio chairs or boxes to and from other parts of the house.

Outdoor Lighting

Illuminating a well-manicured lawn with exterior lighting can help grab potential buyers’ attention before they even set foot in the front door. Options include spotlights, walkway lights and pendant lights.

Walk-In Pantry

A walk-in pantry is the most-coveted kitchen feature among buyers. Those that shop in bulk at warehouse clubs or big-box retailers to avoid having to make frequent trips and face in-store crowds will need extra space in the kitchen area to store their goods.

Hardwood Floors

Hardwood flooring offers a cleaner look, is easier to maintain and is more durable than carpet, which needs to be replaced every 8 to 10 years. Hardwood can be refinished periodically and lasts a lifetime.

If you’re ready to upgrade, the above checklist should offer a useful guide for you to follow.

