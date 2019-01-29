Seligman Stepping Down as NWH CEO at End of Year

Joel Seligman, the leader of Northern Westchester Hospital for nearly two decades, has announced he’s stepping down from his CEO post at the end of 2019.

By the conclusion of the year, Seligman will have served in the job for almost 19 years.

Seligman stressed he is not retiring.

“Personally and professionally, I feel I have one more career step ahead for me,” the 66-year-old Seligman stated in an email message. “It won’t be a CEO role, and it won’t be nearly as full-time as the CEO position requires. It may even be within Northwell Health, but that possibility is many months down the road. Regardless of where, my next role will not be related to NWH.”

Northern Westchester Hospital is a part of the Northwell Health healthcare network.

The veteran hospital administrator alerted the Board of Trustees of his decision on Jan. 24.

Seligman noted he remains committed to the task at hand in 2019, with an ambitious agenda that includes improving patient and staff engagement, new facilities and programs, and seeking a cardiac cath lab approval from the Department of Health.

“Northwell has been incredibly supportive of me in this role, and has in no way encouraged me to step down,” Seligman explained. “But I am at an age where it’s now or never to make one more career move, so it’s now.”