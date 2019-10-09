Section One High School Basketball to Return to Westchester County Center

The Westchester County Center in White Plains has been selected as the venue for the semifinals of the Section One Boys and Girls High School Basketball tournament in 2020. The exciting news means that the entire Section One finals week will take place at the County Center.

County Executive George Latimer said: “I remember fondly driving up from Mount Vernon when I was in high school to see the Section One games. I’m so thrilled that young people in this County will now get to experience the same thing I did – going to the County Center under the lights and hear the cheers. Today’s decision marks another great day for Westchester County high-school basketball players and their families, friends and fans. Get ready for some great basketball this spring!”

The County Center had been chosen as the venue for the tournament’s finals earlier this year, and the selection regarding the semifinals was made based on the County’s proposal in response to a Request for Proposals by the Section One Athletics executive committee.

The Section One championship games had taken place at the County Center since 1933.

“The County Center, with its convenient central location, excellent amenities and conveniences, and most of all, its legendary status in the county’s basketball community makes it an ideal location for Section One championship week,” Latimer said.

The games will take place March 2 through 9, 2020.