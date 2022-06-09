Second Annual Northern Westchester-Yorktown Pride Day June 11

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Yorktown for Justice is sponsoring the second annual Northern Westchester-Yorktown Pride Day on Saturday, June 11, a full day of festivities celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are thrilled to host this event for Yorktown for Justice to further our mission to serve, to love, to protect the vulnerable, to support the forgotten, to love the mistreated and to reassure the struggling,” said Rev. Matthew Querns, pastor at the Yorktown United Methodist Church.

The day kicks off at 1 p.m. with a march stepping off from Yorktown Town Hall on Underhill Avenue. A festival celebration at the Yorktown United Methodist Church, located at 2300 Crompond Rd., begins at 3 p.m. with performances, speakers, information tables, food trucks and vendors.

At 7 p.m., a Pride After-Party will take place at Yorktown Grille at 347 Downing Drive with food and drink specials.

“During this time of attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, Yorktown for Justice wants to reiterate the message of Love is Love and that there is no place in our community and schools for intolerance,” said Marisa Ragonese, president of Yorktown for Justice. “All means all.”

Anyone looking to speak or perform can send an e-mail to www.yorktownforjustice.com. Yorktown for Justice is a community-based, nonprofit organization with the mission of serving Yorktown and surrounding communities by promoting social justice through providing arts-based and cultural events, education and opportunities for volunteerism and intergenerational collaboration.