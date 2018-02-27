Tarrytown Suspect Nabbed by Port Authority Police in Manhattan

Port Authority Police PBA announced on Twitter Tuesday evening that they have apprehended a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman who was killed around 7:15 a.m. at a housing complex on White Plains Road in Tarrytown.

The suspect was taken into custody at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan.

The search continued all day Tuesday with alleged sitings of the suspect in Mamaroneck. This prompted the Mamaroneck School District to let students out early from all schools.

There also was extra police presence around two schools near Larchmont Acres, Chatsworth and the French American School, while parents picked up their children.

Schools in the immediate area of the shooting (Tarrytown, Irvington, Hastings-on-Hudson and Dobbs Ferry) were on lock out for the entire school day with armed police officers patrolling.

Police said there was no threat inside the schools and that the lockouts were precautionary.

The name of the 34-year old woman who was shot at the Sleepy Hollow Gardens apartment complex on Route 119 in Tarrytown has not been released. It was reported that she died in the ambulance on the way to Westchester Medical Center.

SWAT teams from Greenburgh and Westchester County searched the immediate area but the suspect fled after the shooting.

During an afternoon press conference Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said the shooting was a domestic incident and that a gun was later found in a garbage can.