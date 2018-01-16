Sean Kilpatrick’s Number 23 Tigers Basketball Jersey Retired by WPHS

On Friday, Jan. 12, the White Plains High School community gathered in the Harry Jefferson Gym to honor one of their own, the legendary Sean Kilpatrick, Jr.

Kilpatrick played four seasons of varsity basketball for the Tigers and departed as their second All-Time Scoring Leader with 1,289 points. During his four seasons playing varsity basketball, Kilpatrick averaged a remarkable 28.4 points, seven rebounds and six assists per game.

The Yonkers native, who moved to White Plains at a very young age, was one of the most prolific scorers in WPHS basketball history, only surpassed by the Tigers All-Time Leading Scorer, the late Markus Austin.

Kilpatrick attended Notre Dame Preparatory School before attending and graduating from the University of Cincinnati. As a senior playing for the Bearcats, Kilpatrick was selected as a 2014 NCAA Division 1 First Team All-American. Kilpatrick was also an All-American, who did not give up on his dream.

Despite being named a First Team All-American and ending his Bearcats career as their second All-Time Leading Scorer behind only the great Oscar Robinson, Kilpatrick went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft. Nonetheless, the local basketball legend continued to pursue his ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.

Kilpatrick achieved his goal, after working his way through the NBA Developmental League, (now Gatorade League), as he impressed NBA scouts while playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors and Delaware 87ers.

Kilpatrick’s hard work and determination paid off when the Brooklyn Nets signed him to two 10-Day contracts before offering him a multi-year deal in March 2016.

On Friday, Kilpatrick’s beloved high school and community paid tribute to him for his achievements by hosting Sean Kilpatrick, Jr. Day, at White Plains High School. During the pregame ceremony before the Tigers played R.C. Ketcham, Kilpatrick’s number 23 Tigers jersey became the first ever basketball jersey retired at White Plains High School.

“I am very proud of Sean, his perseverance and never give-up attitude, he never took no for an answer. Nobody has given him anything; he earned it every step of the way,” said Tigers Head Basketball Coach Spencer Mayfield, who coached Kilpatrick all four years at WPHS.

Kilpatrick’s “never give-up attitude” was never more on display when he was waived by the Nets on Dec. 7. He kept his dream alive by less than a month later signing as a NBA Gatorade League Two-Way Player and played his way to another NBA contract while signing with the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 7.

Besides his ardent work ethic, Kilpatrick credits his family, teachers, coaches and teammates for his success. Kilpatrick’s mother Regina Smith Williams, his father Sean Kilpatrick, Sr., sister Skye and brother Travis were in attendance to witness the unveiling of Kilpatrick’s retired Tigers number 23 jersey, which will hang on the north wall of the Harry Jefferson Gym.

“This day means a lot and we thank everyone,” said Sean’s mother Regina. “Sean struggled a lot to get to where he is at today and I am very proud of him. He never gave up and he kept pushing forward.”

Kilpatrick had planned to attend the ceremony, which was originally scheduled for the school’s snow day, on Jan. 4. But due to his change in NBA team affiliation, he was in Milwaukee with the Bucks playing the Golden State Warriors and could not attend.

However, Kilpatrick’s self-admitted best friend, Sean Brooks, who he has known since childhood, carried a message from the former Tigers superstar to his fans. “I appreciate and love all of you and I will see you all soon,” relayed Kilpatrick, after he thanked his mother, father, step-father, brother, sister and coaches. Kilpatrick also acknowledged the White Plains School District, Rochambeau School and in particular English Teacher Janet Warmbir and Coach Mayfield.

“Honestly, this is like a dream come true! To see a guy honored tonight, who works harder than most people I know; this is a big thing for us,” stated Brooks, who played two years on varsity with Kilpatrick and is the Co-Manager of Kilpatrick’s Juice Lab on Mamaroneck Avenue.

Jordan Griffith was also a teammate of Kilpatrick’s at WPHS. Griffith played two and a half years with Kilpatrick before graduating in 2007. Griffith is presently an Assistant Varsity Basketball Coach at Rye Country Day School but took time out of his schedule to attend the event.

“I am so proud of him. For Sean to consistently keep fighting throughout his career, not just as a basketball player but as a human being to get to this point to see his jersey go up on the wall is an unbelievable feeling,” said Griffith.

Also in attendance at Sean Kilpatrick Day were City of White Plains Mayor Tom Roach, Superintendent of White Plains Public Schools Dr. Joseph Ricci, Jr., Principal Ellen Doherty, Head Football Coach Michael Lindberg, Assistant Football Coach Kevin Young, former longtime Tigers Trainer Michael Mirabella and many White Plains students and former and present student /athletes.

“I am very proud and very appreciative,” said Sean’s father, Sean Kilpatrick, Sr. “This is a special day in White Plains, this is his hometown, this is where he started at, we are very, very proud.”