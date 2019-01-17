SE Highway Chief Faces Challenge from Within Dept.

But in order to earn the seat, at least one person he will have to beat is his current boss, Bruen, a Republican who is seeking his second full term.

“It’s kind of strange,” Burdick said of facing the man he reports to each day, but he added. “It’s always been a goal of mine to try my ideas to make the highway department better.”

And Burdick certainly believes he can do a better job than Bruen with insight into how the department runs. He wants to improve snow removal, take on more of the paving obligations, and be more transparent with other town officials.

Bruen, in an email, said he is seeking reelection because he is the “most qualified, experienced” candidate after serving the past five years. The highway department has implemented practices that maintain safety, efficiency, and cost effectiveness, Bruen said. He is a longtime Brewster resident who served as highway chief for five years after being appointed to fill out the remainder of a term and then won reelection.

When asked what is was like to have someone who currently works under him gunning for his job, Bruen said he questioned if Burdick, who is a union employee, would have the town’s best financial interest in mind and the possible difficulties of Burdick supervising men he once worked side- by-side with. Burdick said he only has the best interests of the town at heart.