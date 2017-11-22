Scuba Diver Found Dead at Tilly Foster Mine

A man that went scuba diving at the site of the former Tilly Foster Mine in the Town of Southeast was found dead Monday afternoon

The Putnam County Sheriff ’s Office confirmed in a press release the body of Robert Thomas, of Jersey City, New Jersey was found by rescue dive teams after he went diving Sunday afternoon at the mine, which is also referred to as Simon’s Quarry, located off Old Mine Road in Southeast. He was 48-years-old.

Thomas was at the mine with a male and female colleague. At around noon, Thomas dove in and the other man dove in about an hour later while the woman remained at the surface, the sheriff ’s office said. The other male diver surfaced around 3 p.m., but Thomas did not, according to police.