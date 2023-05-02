Science is Hardly Infallible When it Comes to Forecasting

Regarding The Examiner’s disclaimer to Pat Mosman’s letter “Climate Crisis Based on Models That Cannot Predict Future Temperatures,” (April 4-10) wouldn’t it have been more cautious to just say, “The views in that letter do not necessarily reflect that of the editorial staff of this paper” or words to that effect and just left it at that rather than cite NASA? I didn’t know that NASA had the charism of infallibility when it came to science and can make pronouncements ex cathedra on climate science.

All sarcasm aside, there is the adage follow the money. NASA is a government agency that is funded by the government and, therefore, it is virtually impossible to be objective and free of bias. Indeed, many research scientists and organizations receive grant money from the government so their views and conclusions will be colored as a result. So, there’s an incentive to exaggerate and be more hysterical than actually warranted.

We’re also told to “trust the science,” but how well did that work these past three years? Yes, climate is changing; there’s no argument there. It’s been changing throughout history. The environmentalist movement has been plagued by “Chicken Little-ism” that a major catastrophe or ecological apocalypse is going to happen in 1980, 1991, 1999, 2012 and so on, but so far it hasn’t come to fruition.

There are among those in the movement, especially among the radicals and extremists, who are more into redistribution of wealth and socialism than anything actually helping the environment. How has that worked out in Cuba and Venezuela?

The quality of the air we breathe and the water that we drink is of utmost importance, but a return to a simple, low-impact, low-pressure organic, rural lifestyle and pre-modern existence is not a realistic solution no matter how much the eco extremists may advocate for it.

Letter writer Ira Rosh argued that “Opposition to Climate Science Must Be Addressed (April 18-24). I say skepticism and distrust of the environmentalist movement must be addressed.

Bruce Kelly

Mahopac