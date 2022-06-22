News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

Education School Votes 2022 The Putnam Examiner 

Schools Budgets Approved in Mahopac, Garrison Districts

Rick Pezzullo 17 Views 0 min read
We are part of The Trust Project

Residents in the Mahopac and Garrison school districts went back to the polls Tuesday and approved budgets for the 2022-2023 school year after rejecting spending plans last month.

In Mahopac, a $133 million budget with a tax levy increase of 2.75 percent that was defeated by eight votes in May was approved by voters 1,747 to 1,120. More than 400 voters turned out Tuesday than on May 17.

Meanwhile, in Garrison, where a $12 million budget failed in May when voters were deadlocked 314-314, residents approved the same spending plan 614 to 269.

A new contract with the Haldane School District to educate Garrison students in grades 9 through 12 and provide transportation also passed, 791 to 92.

 

Share

Enjoy our local journalism here at The Examiner News? Then also join Examiner+, delivering additional bonus content straight to your inbox six days per week.

Related News Stories

300,000 Face Masks to be Distributed at White Plains High School on Thursday

Rick Pezzullo

TBS in Mahopac Holds Millennium Breakfast

Adam Stone

For Residents and Officials, Storm Response Still Resonates

Adam Stone