Schools Budgets Approved in Mahopac, Garrison Districts

Residents in the Mahopac and Garrison school districts went back to the polls Tuesday and approved budgets for the 2022-2023 school year after rejecting spending plans last month.

In Mahopac, a $133 million budget with a tax levy increase of 2.75 percent that was defeated by eight votes in May was approved by voters 1,747 to 1,120. More than 400 voters turned out Tuesday than on May 17.

Meanwhile, in Garrison, where a $12 million budget failed in May when voters were deadlocked 314-314, residents approved the same spending plan 614 to 269.

A new contract with the Haldane School District to educate Garrison students in grades 9 through 12 and provide transportation also passed, 791 to 92.