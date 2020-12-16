School Closings: Westchester, Putnam Schools Close Due to Nor’easter
With the first Nor’easter of the season expected to blast Westchester and Putnam counties with up to 18 inches of snow, several school districts have already announced closures for Thursday.
Due to inclement weather, these school districts have announced snow days on Thursday. A snow day will not result in remote or eLearning. However, some districts will close school facilities and operate on as an Asynchronous Snow Day, meaning remote instruction will continue.
Westchester County:
- Bedford Central School District
- Byram Hills Central School District: Byram Hills Schools will utilize an Asynchronous Snow Day. Teachers will post asynchronous work to their Google Classrooms for students to complete on their own time.
- Chappaqua Central School District
- Croton Harmon School District
- Harrison Central School District
- Hendrick Hudson School District
- Irvington Union Free School District
- Katonah-Lewisboro School District
- Lakeland Central School District
- Mount Pleasant Central School District
- North Salem Central School District
- Ossining Union Free School District
- Peekskill City School District
- Pleasantville Union Free School District
- Pocantico Hills Central School
- Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES
- Scarsdale Public Schools
- Somers Central School District
- White Plains Public Schools
- Yonkers Public Schools
- Yorktown Central School District
Putnam County:
- Brewster Central School District
- Carmel Central School District
- Haldane Central School District
- Mahopac Central School District
- Putnam Valley Central School District
Check back for updates.