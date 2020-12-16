School Closings: Westchester, Putnam Schools Close Due to Nor’easter

With the first Nor’easter of the season expected to blast Westchester and Putnam counties with up to 18 inches of snow, several school districts have already announced closures for Thursday.

Due to inclement weather, these school districts have announced snow days on Thursday. A snow day will not result in remote or eLearning. However, some districts will close school facilities and operate on as an Asynchronous Snow Day, meaning remote instruction will continue.

Westchester County:

Bedford Central School District

Byram Hills Central School District: Byram Hills Schools will utilize an Asynchronous Snow Day. Teachers will post asynchronous work to their Google Classrooms for students to complete on their own time.

Chappaqua Central School District

Croton Harmon School District

Harrison Central School District

Hendrick Hudson School District

Irvington Union Free School District

Katonah-Lewisboro School District

Lakeland Central School District

Mount Pleasant Central School District

North Salem Central School District

Ossining Union Free School District

Peekskill City School District

Pleasantville Union Free School District

Pocantico Hills Central School

Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES

Scarsdale Public Schools

Somers Central School District

White Plains Public Schools

Yonkers Public Schools

Yorktown Central School District

Putnam County:

Brewster Central School District

Carmel Central School District

Haldane Central School District

Mahopac Central School District

Putnam Valley Central School District

Check back for updates.