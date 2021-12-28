Schoenfeld Celebrated for Nearly Four Decades as WP District Clerk

By Bailey Hosfelt

Michele Schoenfeld, who has served the White Plains Public Schools for 39 years as district clerk and is retiring at the end of this month, was celebrated at the December Board of Education (BOE) meeting.

Schoenfeld’s nearly four-decade career with the district was honored with a heartfelt video, two proclamations from White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and Westchester County Executive George Latimer and a named dedication of the Education House Assembly Room at 5 Homeside Lane.

“I don’t think anyone will ever come close to touching your record of dedication as the district clerk,” White Plains Superintendent Dr. Joseph Ricca said. “I love you, I care about you like a second mom and I want only the best for you.”

In addition to handling information services and all Board of Education communication, Schoenfeld oversaw the district’s annual budget vote and election, its policy manual and the school calendar, among many other duties.

“I thank everyone for their kind words,” Schoenfeld said. “The video was wonderful hearing from so many people from the past, and I’ve got to tell you, I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

“It’s been a long time and a lot of meetings, superintendents and board members, but I’ve enjoyed it,” Schoenfeld continued. “I hope I’ve given a little back from what it’s given me.”

Colleagues, former Board of Education members and those from the greater White Plains community highlighted Schoenfeld’s impressive knowledge of the district’s history, commitment to its students and dedicated work ethic in their congratulatory messages.

“I will miss your deep knowledge and love for this district and how you always have the best advice because your advice was grounded in where we were and where we needed to go,” said Deborah Augarten, Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Personnel Services.

Steven Schoenfeld, Michele’s son, thanked his mother for the incredible example she set for him growing up and shared an added perk of growing up with the district clerk as a parent: knowing very early in the morning if school would be canceled for snow.

“To say that you are a fantastic role model is quite an understatement,” he said.

As the face of the White Plains School District for so long, many shared sentiments about Schoenfeld’s kindness, thoughtfulness and unwavering support she provided to fellow staff, parents, students and the surrounding community.

“It’s hard to even imagine White Plains without you sitting in your office, executing your job with perfection,” BOE President Rosemarie Eller said. “And for that, we thank you.”

Many current and former colleagues expressed how much they cherished Schoenfeld’s collaboration, professionalism, integrity and partnership over the years — not only as district clerk but also as a PTA leader, volunteer for the school district and member of the White Plains community.

“You’ve been the heart, the head, and the history of White Plains, and you will be missed greatly,” said Lenora Boehlert, Former Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources.

BOE member James Hricay estimated that in Schoenfeld’s 39 years, she oversaw at least 40 elections and attended 600 meetings, which, if added together, would equal 1,500 hours or 62 full days.

“And that’s just in front of the public,” Hricay said. “Really, the commitment and time you’ve put into White Plains, thank you so much.”

To honor Schoenfeld, Roach declared December 13, 2021 as Michele Schoenfeld Day in the City of White Plains.

“Your devotion to our city, community, schools and kids is unrivaled,” Roach said. “You show up everywhere, and wherever you are, it’s with that big heart and love behind it.”

“You’re the type of person that weaves the community together, that’s out all the time, and I’m happy you’re being recognized,” Roach continued.

While Latimer could not attend the meeting due to testing positive for COVID-19, he shared a message in the video and also bestowed December 14, 2021 as Michele Schoenfeld Day in Westchester County.