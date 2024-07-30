Schneider Selected to Lead Mahopac Board of Education

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Mahopac Board of Education selected new leaders for the 2024-25 school year during its reorganization meeting earlier this month.

In a closely contested race for president on July 8, Jonathan Schneider, a lifelong resident and Mahopac High School graduate, outlasted Ben DiLullo, by a 5-4 vote.

“I’m excited to hit the ground running,” Schneider told fellow board members, district administrators and community members. “We need to be open minded and professional.”

Schneider, a former Carmel Town Board member who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, said he would be reaching out to board members to put together a priority list for the district. He said he also will be striving to improve communication and “build consensus.”

DiLullo, a 25-year Mahopac resident, previously served as board president.

Some of his objectives as president would have been to get the community more involved and having the board “go back to the basics.”

“The board needs to operate effectively and with laser focus. We should be more focused on the goals,” he said. “We expect our students to have compassion, empathy and collaboration. The Board of Education should be expected to operate with the same core values.”

Following Schneider’s appointment, the board selected Fernando Martinez as vice president after he was recommended by Schneider for the role.

Martinez is a 15-year Mahopac resident, a 19-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a board member and coach with the Mahopac Soccer Club.