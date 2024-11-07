Schleimer, Luzio Easily Win Election for Mt. Kisco Village Board Seats

Democratic candidates Karen Schleimer and Tom Luzio easily won their races Tuesday for a pair of trustees’ seats on the Mount Kisco Village Board against two first-time candidates.

Schleimer, who won her seventh term on the board, collected 2,422 votes followed by Luzio, the Mount Kisco Democratic Committee’s current chairman, who finished with 2,223, according to Westchester County Board of Elections tabulations. They defeated Braille Diaz (961 votes) and John Mueller (774), both appearing on the independent Village Inclusive Party (VIP).

The results came one year after the VIP swept all three seats on the board, led by Mayor Michael Cindrich.

Luzio said his years of experience as a longtime prosecutor and in the state attorney general’s office was valued by voters and was likely the reason for the wide margin of victory.

“I want to thank the (village) Democratic Committee, many voters in Mount Kisco, not just the Democrats but Republicans and independents trusted my many years of government service, which benefited not only those who were appointed, but for all the residents, our small businesses, really our children, Mayor Cindrich, the board,” said Luzio, who lost the Democratic primary for mayor last year. “The town might not reach consensus on every issue, and the experience was also a tipping point.”

He also stressed that the attempt to portray the village’s Democratic Committee as divided or an organization in turmoil was a false narrative pushed by Diaz.

Diaz could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Schleimer, who also could not be reached for comment, previously served on the Mount Kisco Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals, including time as ZBA chair.

Luzio, who will be sworn in along with Schleimer for their terms during the Village Board’s first meeting in December, said he looks forward to working with Cindrich, the entire board and village staff and members of the volunteer boards.

He also doesn’t anticipate stepping down as the Democratic chair. However, if he can’t handle both roles, Luzio said he would relinquish the committee chairmanship.

Luzio dispelled any possibility of friction between he and Schleimer, who did not campaign together. Schleimer resigned from the Democratic Committee in September citing differences with its priorities.

“There’s no animosity whatsoever,” Luzio said. “We congratulated each other (Tuesday night) and she decided to leave the Democratic Committee. We don’t have to relitigate that. We understand we have a difference of opinion.”