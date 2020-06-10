Schleifer Would Be Strongest Candidate to Take on Bigotry, Anti-Semitism

In the world, in the nation, in New York and in our district, living in fear of an anti-Semitic attack has become the norm for Jewish people. And as a Jewish teen, I worry about anti-Semitism. That’s why I strongly believe the 17th Congressional District needs a leader who will not only take a stand against hatred but will also ensure the passing of legislation to keep the district’s Jewish community safe.

Congressional candidate Adam Schleifer recognizes the fact that overt prejudice in leadership emboldens people to act on their hatred. To combat the growing presence of hatred, Adam supports strengthening the enforcement of federal hate crime legislation, collaborating with state and local officials, as well as increasing federal funding for security measures in public and religious spaces.

As a young Jew in New York, I know that it’s easy to become disillusioned when anti-Semitic incidents fill the news. I remember sitting at a family gathering last December, right after a rabbi’s home during Hanukkah was invaded by an anti-Semitic attacker in Monsey. The attack seemed to be the only thing on mine and my relative’s minds. Despite the presence of hatred, however, I believe it is important to stay hopeful. I am hopeful that Adam’s plan to fight hate crimes will be effective and help District 17’s people stay safe.

Due to many of Adam’s policies, but especially his stance on fighting hatred, I am proud to support Adam Schleifer for Congress. Adam’s hate crime policies will help to ensure that anti-Semitic vandalism and anti-Semitic threats sent to citizens are no longer realities in the 17th Congressional District.

It’s time to address the growing threat of hatred in the world, and in our communities. District 17 needs strong, organized, inclusive and dignified leadership to combat hatred. I am proud to support Adam Schleifer for Congress.

Ariel Sheinberg

Pleasantville