Schleifer Would Be Best Choice for Congress to Protect the Environment

They say we have 10 years left to find a solution to climate change. Ten years is all the Earth can take. Our lives have just begun, yet it feels like we already have a deadline. We have been tasked with something that feels impossible: saving the Earth.

Some people in government choose to avoid the science behind it all – they call it a hoax. The reality of the situation is that the Earth can only take so much, and we need meaningful legislation to combat this crisis.

That’s why Adam Schleifer needs to be in Congress.

As a federal prosecutor, Schleifer prosecuted corporations for their environmental crimes, and he would continue to do so in Congress. Moreover, in supporting green technology, he looks to the future in order to fight the effects of climate change.

Adam understands the looming threat of climate change, and he will fight to get the job done. His policy plan includes restoring and strengthening the EPA, pushing for tax incentives to provide green jobs and infrastructure and implementing a progressive carbon tax on fossil fuel companies and other large emitters of greenhouse gases.

He will also fight for a Green Infrastructure Corps as part of a national service program in an effort to give free higher education to those who serve.

Adam believes that “we each have the right to live on a healthy, habitable planet.” He will take action in Congress to ensure that future generations will have a sustainable Earth.

Right now, more than ever, we need government officials who trust and respect science. As a member of Adam Schleifer’s Youth Advisory Council, I support him on his mission for a clean, healthy planet. That’s why I will be voting for Adam Schleifer to represent us in Congressional District 17 on June 23.

Harrison Gay

Suffern