Pleasantville Mayor Peter Scherer will be running for re-election in March’s village election, while a newcomer has thrown his hat into the ring to contend for one of the two available seats on the Board of Trustees.

During Monday’s Village Board meeting, Scherer announced he will be seeking his fifth term as mayor. While the petition filing deadline isn’t until Feb. 9, there has been no conversation about a possible challenger for Scherer, who has run unopposed each of the last three elections.

“I can report it is my intention to run again,” said Scherer, who was first elected in 2009. “If the community will have me, I am happy to serve.”

Trustee David Vinjamuri also revealed he will appear on the March 16 ballot in the hopes of securing a second term. The marketing and branding specialist was first elected in 2018.

Meanwhile, Joseph Stargiotti failed to respond to inquiries on whether he would run again.

First-time candidate Michael Peppard on Tuesday announced his decision to vie for one of the two available seats on the board. Peppard, 43, is a tenured Fordham University professor who has three kids in the Pleasantville Union Free School District.

Peppard said his more than 20 years in education has granted him an energy and expertise in research, moderating and communication that will translate well into public service. If elected, he hopes to bring a balance of tradition, innovation, and reflection to the board.

“My vision for public service stems from core democratic principles and the hard lessons learned during 2020,” he said. “We will always maintain what makes Pleasantville excellent: our schools, small businesses, farmers market, and walkable streets.”

Peppard also noted a desire to enhance the civic values for which Pleasantville holds much of its pride: a village government that is practical, inclusive, and sustainable. He suggested the board could be “more nimble” with regards to the areas of outdoor public spaces, permits, use of parks, and sustainability.

Furthermore, Peppard stressed the importance in committing to the Main St. experience and supporting the small businesses that have struggled through the COVID-related lockdowns. If elected, he wants to work with the board to promote a community where families and businesses can continue to thrive.

“We all want to get back to the simple freedoms of social life from before, but we’ll carry forward what we’ve learned,” Peppard said. “When I consider our renovation of the pool, management of hybrid learning, transparency of village meetings, permits for outdoor dining, or the precarious situation of our anchor businesses, every area of governance can be improved through reflection on 2020.”

Examiner Reporter Abby Luby contributed to this report.