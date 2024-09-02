Scary Byram Hills Returns Hungry as Ever as Class A Champs

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Somers Stalks in Wildly Competitive Class A

By Ray Gallagher Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Don’t think for one second that defending Section 1 Class A champion and NYSPHSAA runner-up BYRAM HILLS isn’t “All In” this season, because the tradition-rich Bobcats are always all in. What would anyone expect from a four-time Region 1 NYSPHSAA champion (2006, 07, 14, 23) and 2023 NYS runner-up?

If it weren’t for Catholic schools playing in public school tournaments – which have a clear recruiting advantage with little to no geographic boundaries to go along with scholarship offers – Coach Matt Allen’s 2023 Bobcats would have likely been crowned state champs for the second time in his storied coaching career.

However, the state still permits Catholic/private schools like Rochester Aquinas, which defeated Byram Hills 3-2 in overtime in the 2023 state finals, to compete for the public school championship, which is another story for another day; something we’ve droned on and on about in this space for decades.

As fate would have it, Coach Allen would have to swallow that same bitter pill for a second time, having lost to Aquinas in the 2006 state finals in double OT #WhatDoesntKillYouMakesYouStronger before taking home the state title in 2007.

The road to Middletown – home of the NYSPHSAA Final 4 soccer tournament (Nov. 15-16-17) – is sure to have its bumps and bruises along the way, but very few teams are as prepared and as experienced as Allen’s Bobcats, who are hungry and eager to build upon a soccer heritage as good as any in Section 1, which will host its sectional championships at Lakeland High (Nov. 2-3).

“The major thing for us is to put last year’s experience in the rear view mirror and look forward,” Allen said. “Yet, we have to figure out a way to use that same experience to become better.”

Class A is loaded, though, comprising 19 total challengers and seven Examiner-area teams, including perennial powerhouse SOMERS, as well-coached as any team in the section, as is LAKELAND, upstart WALTER PANAS, HEN HUD, PLEASANTVILLE and WESTLAKE. Defensive-minded Somers and a highly-wired Byram Hills offense – with their completely contrasting styles – could be staring down the barrel of a Class A Final 4 or more. To see Byram’s All-NYS striker Chris Amdenedo attempt to solve the bolstered Tusker backline of the Hechler Bros. – Noah and Griffin – in a raucous playoff setting is something most Section 1 soccer fanatics would pay the price of admission for.

“We’re loaded on the back end,” said ninth-year Somers Coach Brian Lanzetta, who sports a pair of state championship rings upon his feisty mitts.

Finding a path to the Final 4 will be a riveting challenge for all, as it will be in Class AA where seven Ex-area teams will challenge in an 18-team pool upon the pitch, including CARMEL, FOX LANE, HORACE GREELEY, BREWSTER and MAHOPAC, plus a YORKTOWN outfit that is fresh off a 2024 Lakeland Summer Soccer League title.

In Class AAA, WHITE PLAINS and 2023 sectional semifinalist OSSINING, which are always serious about their fútbol, are set to challenge the powers that be in Dutchess County where reigning sectional champion and four-time NYS titilist Arlington is set to defend yet another crown after reaching the state Final 4 last year.

Class B BRIARCLIFF has some unfinished business after falling in the 2023 finals to a disciplined Keio outfit. The Bears have lost some key parts up top and along the back line, but they return a slew of skilled players, including the Rohde Bros., Nathaniel and Sebastian. A well-coached VALHALLA team will serve as a primary stumbling block for the Bears, along with CROTON-HARMON and PUTNAM VALLEY, which welcomes first-year Coach Max Martins to the fold.

In Class C, HALDANE will look to get back on top after the 2022 NYS champions failed to reach the 2023 sectional finals.

CLASS A

BYRAM HILLS

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 17-3-4, won the sectional and regional championships. lost in state finals to Rochester Aquinas 3-2 in OT

Class/League: A, II-E (Rye, Eastchester, Pelham, Harrison)

Coach: Matty Allen – Starting Year 26 / 24 with Varsity, Assistant Coach Stephen Skonieczny, Brian “Silver Fox” Roth, Timmy Weir

Key Returnees: Sr. Keeper Gavin Nichols, Sr. M Ryan Nichols, Sr. Striker Chris Amenedo, Sr. M Jacob Berland, Sr. D Emmett Wolland, Sr. M Harry Boyd, Reid DuToit, Max Miller

Key Newcomers: Sr. M Sebastian Olego, So. D Graydon Sanchez

Strengths: Return seven starters from last year’s team, so battle tested. Experience should be our strength. Returning All-State 28-goal scorer Chris Amenedo along with a solid core of midfielders. Mental toughness should be a strength this year along with a desire to play together this year as there are an abundance of seniors.

Things to Work on: Have to be stronger defensively. Losing Connor Boekel in the middle was a big one along with the leadership of Zach Pero, two outstanding seniors who have moved onward. Have a really tough schedule as well, so there will be some major challenges.

Goals: The major goal is to become better men and gel together as a squad. Beyond that, it’s to be playing better with each game and hopefully play our best in the late fall.

Coach’s Comment: Looking forward to the journey with these Bobcats.

SOMERS

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 14-2-1, lost to Eastchester in AA semis

Class/League:Moved down to Class A this year, II-D

Coach: Brian Lanzetta, Assistant. Xavier Loyd

Key Returnees: this year we return a strong top heavy senior class; Noah Hechler and twin brother Griffin Hechler will be key on the back line. Excited for a big year out of Daniel Nikac and Hyugo Todo, Seth Klayman, Aron Went, Connor Van Tassel, Diego Verdesoto, Randy Contrases

Key Newcomers: Connor Sheldon, Harper Ritson

Goals: Section 1 title

Coach’s Comment: Coming into Year 9 here, I feel this is a special group, all great boys. We have leaders and the right attitude to make noise this year. I plan on going back to my early style of coaching. Like Antonio Conte says: “la difesa del calcio vince i campionati” (fútbol defense wins championships).

WALTER PANAS

Coach: Peter Pryschlak

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 10-5-1 regular season, 11-6-1 (lost to Byram in quarterfinal)

Class/League: A II-D (Lakeland, Somers, JJCR, Panas)

Key Returnees: Jake Burns, Lucas Sardinha, Ronak Das, Gershon Bosomtwe, Daniel Coello, Rafa Dua, JC Ortiz

Key Newcomers: Well see who steps in. Lost a lot to graduation.

Strengths: Young and eager to play.

Things to Work on: Speed of play.

Rivalry Game & Date: Always inter district rivals Lakeland 9/28 11 am at home; 10/17 4:30 at Lakeland

Goals: Building off last season’s success, trying to win another league title and surpass last year’s team’s success.

Coach’s Comment: We need to increase our speed of play and try to get numbers on the field and stay consistent with speed and style of play.

LAKELAND

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 10-5-3 record, played a 1-1 game to Section 1 Class A runner-up Rye, lost in PKs in quarterfinals

Class/League: A, II-D (Somers, Panas, Lakeland, JJCR)

Coach: Tim Hourahan, Asst.Nick Jerussi

Key Returnees: Graduated 12 players in 2023 (5 playing college) and 11 more in 2022 (2 playing college), so have basically turned over the entire roster from the last two years. We do return four players who started 75% of our games last year; All League GK – Oban Rader (Sr.), All League CB – Lucas Boyko (Jr.); Owen Becker (Jr. Mid), Vinny Karaqi (Jr. CF). We are leaning heavily on their leadership as we only return five total seniors from last year’s roster.

Key Newcomers: Jonathan Lage (Jr. CM) missed his entire sophomore season due to an ACL tear and he has been everything we thought he could be. Will look to lead our attack.We also have one of the deepest freshman classes in terms of talent that we have had in a long time at Lakeland. A few should find their way into the varsity team and the rest are coming.

Strengths: Coaching staff feels that we can be a very strong defensive team this fall with great goalkeeper play and our team’s top outfield player Lucas Boyko, playing on the back line. Old school feel to the squad.

Things to Work on: Finding consistency and confidence in scoring.

Coach’s Comment: Program with a ton of young ballers that are all competing and pushing the pack. Looking forward to seeing where this next wave of players can take this program.

MAHOPAC

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 3-13-1, lost to. Somers 1st round

Class/League: AA, 1-A

Coach: Chris Mulholland

Key Returnees: Sr. Kody Booth, Sr. Victor Beltrami, Jr. Aidan Paris-Devanne, Jr. James Healy

Key Newcomers: Jr. Oliver Filip

Strengths: Strong midfield and solid back line

Things to Work on: Scoring goals

Goals: Have a winning record

Coach’s Comment: It is a great group and we are all excited to get the season going. We have depth off of the bench this year and everyone came into camp fit and ready to go. Oliver and Kody have looked good together on attack, Victor and Aidan have done well getting used to playing with each other. We pretty much have a brand new back line and they did well in the summer league, along with three or four other players that can step in whenever needed.

WESTLAKE

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 10-7-1, lost in quarterfinals to Keio Academy

Class/League: A, III-A

Coach: David Bendlin

Key Returnees: Collin Lyden (Jr.), Jozsef Varadi (Jr.), Cian Kelly (Sr.), Joseph Vulcano (Sr.), Nico Costa (Sr.), George Bojovic (Sr.), Thomas Morrone (Jr.), Johnathan Thomas (Jr.)

Key Newcomers: Nate Ortiz (So.), Ethan Orrego (Jr.), Sean Lynch (Jr.), Eoin Lynch (So.)

Strengths: Willingness to play as a team and the commitment to supporting one another on and off the field.

Things to Work on: Playing faster.

Goals: To work together every day to build something that we are proud of, and to win the Mt. Pleasant Cup.

Coach’s Comment: We have a dedicated group that stays together and puts the team first. We have a leadership group that works hard daily to help grow the program. We look forward to the challenges that come with being in a competitive league and moving up to Class A.

HEN HUD

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 4-12

Class/League: A, II-C

Coach: Anton Sterlini, Khaneil Morgan

Key Returnees: Helmer Garcia, James Mcmanus, Lucas O’Connor

Key Newcomers: Nick Rinaldi, Donato Marsilo, Perry Quaye

Strengths: Hardworking team with a great ability to read the game.

Things to Work on: Adapting to a new coaching staff

Goals: Building student athletes, and competing in every game.

Coach’s Comment: Looking forward to a great season with a group of committed guys that are hungry for success.

CLASS AA

CARMEL

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 8-7-3 overall, beat Clarkstown North 4-0, lost 2-1 to Somers in quarterfinals

League/Class: AA, I-A

Coach: Vasiliy Shevelchinsky

Key Returners: midfielders Zach Foltz, Kevin Hernandez

Key Newcomers:TBD

Strengths: Core of returning midfielders/defenders

Things to work on: Finding a consistent striker

Rivalry: Season opener will be a tough one against Yorktown who beat us on PKs in summer league final.

Goals: For the student athletes to maintain a high standard of excellence on and off the field and to play deep into sectionals.

Coach’s Comment: Building depth will be key to keep everyone fresh and healthy for the season.

YORKTOWN

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 8-10, lost to Eastchester 5-2 in quarterfinals

League/Class: AA, I-A

Coach: Justin Huff, Assistant Marcello Spiniello

Key Returnees: Captains Ricky Tiberii and Thomas Araneo, Christian Beitler, Chase Reynolds, Cam Santos, Haniel Flores, Colin Worden, Ryan Dean are looking to continue building off previous varsity experience. We have a handful of other juniors and seniors that will be contributing big minutes as well for the team.

Key Newcomers: Patrick Reardon and Gavan Mooney are both new varsity players that will be a big part of our back line. Joe Carucci is a new senior, who will provide us with great leadership on and off the field. We also have a handful of underclassmen, including three freshmen that will be competing for playing time.

Strengths: We will be a physical team that will look to wear our opponents down.

Things to Work on: Despite winning the Lakeland Summer League, there is a lot we must improve upon if we want to compete for a Section 1 title. We need to clean up our mental mistakes and keep our emotions in check. We have a tendency of starting games off slower, and need to be better about playing a complete 80 minutes of our brand of soccer.

Goals: We have the same goal that all teams have, to compete for and win a Section 1 title.

Coach’s Comment: Coming back to coach my alma mater is something I truly cherish. I see a lot of potential in this group of young men and am grateful for the opportunity to lead them and represent the amazing community of Yorktown. If we commit ourselves to working harder each day and holding one another to a higher standard than I know we will be right there in the end.

HORACE GREELEY

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 6-9-2, first round loss

Class/League: AA, I-D

Coach: Camp Shropshire

Key Returnees: captains Ryder Goodman, Maxi Kolev and Steven Kang each bring a unique style of leadership to the team. All are returning starters and have shown a tremendous commitment to creating a unified, successful team.

Key Newcomers: Isaac Carrillo is a key addition and will provide a variety of options in the attacking phase, and we expect to see great things from Alex Kriniske as he becomes part of a long tradition of strong Greeley center backs.

Strengths: Boys have been working together all summer on both fitness and play. They have done a great job of coming together during our short preseason and I look forward to seeing them enjoy the results of their efforts during the season.

Things to Work on: We will work on smart possession and better decisions when attacking, with the goals of creating scoring opportunities from a large list of strong attacking players.

Goals: Team unity, team health, successful results in every contest, and a section title.

Coach’s Comment: Ten of the seniors have been playing together since the AYSO days and this will be their final journey together, which adds a bitter-sweet element to our coming season. Senior day will be especially meaningful this year as it means so much to the parents of this great group of boys, who have also been along with the journey since the beginning. And for me, one of the great pleasures of coaching is that you get to be an observer of the boys going through perhaps the most important year of their lives, challenging each other, supporting each other, and maturing into young men. Having had the pleasure of coaching this group for the last four years, and now getting ready to see them move on, will be a very special campaign for me, as well.

FOX LANE

20023 Record & Playoff Result: 9-8-1, lost in quarterfinals to Scarsdale

Class/League: AA, I-D

Coach: Mike Tomassi

Key Returnees: Connor Cox, Kenneth Mejia Lopez, Fredy Contreras, Gavin Morales, Dexton Osherow, Brayan Soto, Hannes Fernqvist, Leo Crisostomo Garcia, Drew Bagley, Eli Daglio, Peter Vinanzaca

Key Newcomers: Kevin Morales, Daniel Troski, Christian Mejia Lopez

Strengths: Overall depth. We have a lot of depth this year with a strong returning core of talented players.

Things to Work on: Continued team development and physicality.

Goals: Win a league championship and be a top five seed in Class AA

Coach’s Comment: The Foxes are excited for this upcoming season with a strong returning core. A solid foundation has been set over the last couple of years and we are excited to take another step forward. We have some new impact players that will help us tremendously this season.

PEEKSKILL

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 9-7 (Lost in 1st round to Fox Lane in OT)

Class/League: AA, II-C

Head Coach: Jon (JP) Iasillo, Asst. Jaime Guevara

Key Returnees: Daniel Farez Sierra, Cris Chunchi, Chris Chalco, Juan Ventura, Umaru Conteh, Ariel Fajardo, Angel Cabrera, Kevin Cajamarca, Randy Tapia

Key Newcomers: Juan Salazar, Matt Espinoza

Strengths: Experience at the varsity level, speed of play, balance in our playing style

Things to Work on: Maintaining the mindset of focusing one game at a time

Goals: Win the league title

Coach’s Comment: Looking forward to this season. We are a team with 17 seniors on the roster. This is a very talented, dedicated team. All Section returner Daniel Farez Sierra will be utilized in both our attack and defense; All League returner Umaru Conteh looks to continue with his explosive scoring ability. All Section Honorable Mention Roy “Chichi” Escobar is recovering from an injury and we are hoping that he will be able to return this fall.

CLASS AAA

WHITE PLAINS

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 5-9-3, lost in first round of playoffs to Portchester 0-1

Class/League: AAA, I-D

Coach: Mike Lambert

Key Returnees: Andres Arce (12), Alexander Napoli (12), and Eric Garcia (11)

Key Newcomers: Edgar Garcia (11) – GK

Strengths: Goalkeeper Edgar Garcia is a top level shot stopper that will give stability to a new defensive back line. Eric Garcia, Andres Arce, and Alexander Napoli give us a technical and dangerous attack that should.

Things to Work on: Last year we struggled to finish, so that will be a focus in our new system. We will provide more variety to our style of attack by allowing our players to showcase their technical skill and creativity on and off the ball.

Goals: Regain our spot as league champion and contend for a Section title.

Coach’s Comment: Looking forward to seeing this group bring our program back to the level where it belongs. After a down season last year, we have a lot to prove. AAA is loaded, and we will be tested early, as we open against Mamaroneck and Scarsdale. We have a very different roster, but they are hungry to put on the shirt and compete, and that’s what you want to see.

OSSINING

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 13-5, lost 2-1 2OT AAA semifinals to North Rockland

Class/League: Class AAA, I-D

Coach: Joe Scamarone

Key Returnees: Brando Tuba, Alex Lenaghan, Sebastian Loja

Key Newcomers: Noah Gooden, Daniel Espinoza

Strengths: Work in progress

Things to Work on: Playing together as one

Goals: scoring goals, league title

Coach’s Comment: We play a lot of strong teams, can’t wait to see what this young team can do. There’s no shortage of challenges for this team: Scarsdale, Arlington, JJEF, Greeley (2x), White Plains (2x), Port Chester (2x), Fox Lane (2x), Corning-Painted Post (Sect.4), Croton (RiverCup).

CLASS B/C

BRIARCLIFF

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 17-1-1, Lost 3-2 to Keio in section final

Class/League: B, III-A

Coach: Paul Bordonaro, Asst. Brandon Beck

Key Returnees: Nathaniel Rohde, Sebastian Rohde, Eli Snider, Ethan Anisman, Will Southern, Jared Epstein, Matty Suarez, Conall Torres

Key Newcomers: TBA as there are many players competing hard to earn time on the field.

Strengths: Player motivation, experienced senior class

Things to Work on: Creating cohesion and chemistry with many new players being a part of the mix.

Rivalry Game & Date: All of our league games are of the utmost importance, which makes the Mt. Pleasant Cup Tournament (September 5th and September 7th) that much more fun to begin the season.

Goals: Our mantra for this season is “Raise the Bar.” This started with being prepared for the preseason and building on the successes as well as the hardships that occur during the regular season. If all are pushed to be better on a consistent basis, we will be geared up for late October.

Coach’s Comment: As with the rest of Section 1, we have been looking forward to getting this season started since the last one ended. With proper guidance from this senior class, the sky’s the limit with regards to what our team can achieve.

HALDANE

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 9-7 lost North Salem in the semifinal one zero in overtime

Class/League: Class C, III-D

Coach: Ahmed Dwidar

Key Returnees: Brandt Robbins, Matthew Silhavy, Ty Villela

Key Newcomers: Rhys Williams, Joe Demarco

Strengths: Couple guys still left from our state title championship team with a lot of experience.

Things to Work on: Chemistry is a huge part of that we need to work on

Goals: Take one game at a time hopefully bring a trophy back to Haldane

Coach’s Comment: With some guys still left from our state title team with experience we can only hope that they teach the younger guys and upcoming guys on the team for a much better experience being on varsity.

VALHALLA

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 8-10 (13 seed); beat #4 Irvington 1-0 (1st round); lost to #5 Rye Neck 2-1 (quarters)

Class/League: Class B, 3-A

Coach: Sandro Prosperino (19th Year; 27th Overall)

Key Returnees: Ian Silvero, Ertis Loci, Heming Huang, Aidan Murphy, Miguel Baldeon, Mateo Araoz, Jacob Bricker

Key Newcomers: Alex Gonzalez, Arthur Barrozo, Isaac Hernandez, Krish Gulati, Joshua Abraham, Francesco Bastone, Matt Giuliano

Strengths: We have a group of 22 Vikings who are eager to compete every game, every session, every day. They show up ready to work, doing it with a smile, while lifting each other up.

Things to Work on: We’re leaving no stones unturned. We’re working on everything!

Goals: To proudly represent our school-community with a goal of winning the next game in front of us!

Coach’s Comment: Over the course of the last two seasons we have graduated 21 of the 22 players from two years ago. It’s been a complete roster turnover, however, we have a young group that’s eager to carry on the traditions of those who wore the jersey before them while leaving their own unique mark on the program.

PUTNAM VALLEY

2023 Record & Playoff Result: 4-12, first round exit vs. Sect. 1 champ Keio

Class/League: Class B, III-D

Coach: Max Martins, Asst. Harrison Deegan

Key Returnees: Sergio Martinez, Logan Perelson, Nick Rojas, Andy Ruchi and Andrew Pulla

Key Newcomers: Thomas Caiza and Eric Nugra

Strengths: 1. Strong leadership from experienced players; 2. Positive attitude and determination to improve; 3. Good technical skills and ball control

Things to Work on: Defensive organization and discipline

Goals: Our team’s goal is to remain competitive within our league and to achieve continuous improvement each year.

Coach’s Comment: Our players have dedicated themselves throughout the offseason, demonstrating significant growth since last season. I believe we have the potential to surprise a few teams this year.

