Scarsdale Golf Club Looks to Install Seasonal ‘Bubble’ to Boost Membership

The Scarsdale Golf Club is looking to cultivate membership by erecting a seasonal structure that would provide coverage to two outdoor tennis courts on the grounds of the Hartsdale facility.

While a formal application hasn’t been submitted to the Town of Greenburgh, individuals representing the facility went before the Town Board last week pitching the idea of the enclosure. Scarsdale Golf Club General Manager Bill Minard said the dome-like structure would be essential to remaining relevant in a competitive market.

“Clubs must provide first-class amenities to keep their competitive edge and we believe a tennis bubble is an essential component to retaining and recruiting new members,” Minard said during the Mar. 30 work session. “It’s our goal to provide a year-round tennis program to clearly add value to membership experience and further position Scarsdale Golf Club as the premiere club in the metro area.”

Minard added that the club currently offers a “very robust” racket club that includes both tennis and paddle tennis for members of all ages. He noted a seasonal tennis bubble wouldn’t be an unusual request to the town with one currently installed at East Rumbrook Park on Dobbs Ferry Road.

The conceptual plan includes placing the enclosure on the lower end of three tennis courts on Club Way, said project engineer Zac Pearson, of Insite Engineering, Surveying, & Landscape Architecture. He added that with another set of courts south of where the bubble is being proposed sitting at a lower elevation, the proposal would include raising those tennis structures nearly three feet to keep it level with the other courts.

Pearson explained this would ensure the fire department could travel on Club Way and access the enclosed structure in an emergency.

Representatives added the enclosure would likely be most visible to the commercial area of Hartsdale Avenue and would have no influence on the golf range at the club’s facility. However, officials recommended the applicant begin discussions with nearby neighborhoods, associations, parking districts and merchants regarding visibility.

Those involved with the project said they wanted to first review the plans with the town before speaking with the public.

With a water course sitting between East Hartsdale Avenue and Scarsdale Golf Course, Councilman Ken Jones questioned the potential risk the bubble would pose to that area. Flooding and debris are already issues, he said.

Representatives for the applicant said a stormwater design will be associated with the project to mitigate runoff.

Officials said the enclosure’s review process could last up to six months, with the proposal requiring approvals from the Planning Board and certain variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals. The proposal could also require a wetland permit and environmental review under the state Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).

Town officials said they would work with the applicant to coordinate with the necessary boards and community members to move the project forward.

“I think the most important thing is really to reach out to the civic associations first to meet with them,” Supervisor Paul Feiner said. “Some people may have some questions from the immediate neighborhoods.”