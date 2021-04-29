Saw Mill Club’s Spring Tennis Returns to Bedford Parks

Spring tennis is back in the parks!

This is the 11th season that the Saw Mill Club has managed the program for the Town of Bedford providing clinics and private lessons for children and adults. There is no substitute for fresh air, so its great to get on the court after a long winter.

There are 29 hours of clinics six days per week at Bedford Hills, Bedford Village and Katonah parks. Tennis participation has increased in the U.S., and because of this trend most of the clinics are full for this session.

For more information, contact Charles Lacy-Thompson at clacythompson@sawmillclub.com or Director of Tennis Zuka Mukhuradze at zuka@sawmillclub.com.