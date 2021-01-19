Saul Singer, Former Robison Oil CEO, Dies at 84

Saul Singer, the former CEO of Robison, one of the largest full-service home comfort and energy companies in the region, died on Jan. 10 in Florida. He was 84.

Singer led the growth, expansion and diversification his family’s home heating oil company, which started as Original Consumers Oil, serving the five boroughs of New York City. Over time, it grew into a full-service energy company serving thousands of residents throughout Westchester and Putnam counties.

He was born on May 30, 1936, to Anna and Harry Singer. His father founded the company Original Consumers Oil in 1928, and in the 1980s the company purchased Robison Oil, which was founded in 1921.

Robison is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. The Port Chester-based company with 200 employees, delivers home heating oil and clean-burning biofuel, natural gas and electricity and installs and services heating, air conditioning systems and plumbing services.

Saul, his wife Fran, and his sons oversaw a more than three-decade expansion of the company, purchasing more than 15 regional oil and HVAC companies while diversifying into air conditioning services, domestic plumbing and green renewable energy solutions.

Singer was also a significant contributor to the betterment of Jewish life and culture in Westchester. He was the youngest president of Greenburgh Hebrew Center at age 30 and a founding member of the Solomon Schechter School in White Plains, a co-educational Jewish day school, which is now the Leffell School. He was a founding member of the Westchester Business and Professional’s division of UJA, chaired the Westchester division of Israeli bonds and the Jewish National Fund.

Singer led a mission to the former Soviet Union to deliver religious items to dissidents and returned to create the Westchester Conference on Soviet Jewry, now the Westchester Jewish Council, that fought for the release of the Jewish people from behind the Iron Curtain.

He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1957 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Singer enjoyed a great relationship with the Teamsters Union and sat as a trustee until his death. He was a proud supporter of White Plains Hospital and dozens of other local charities.

Singer is survived by his wife, Fran; sons Michael, David and Daniel; daughters-in-law, Jill and Holly; and grandchildren Cassidy, Delilah, Olivia, Ben, Wyatt, Harrison, Zara and Jared.

Due to COVID-19, in-person funeral services and shiva were restricted to immediate family.