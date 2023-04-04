Salvatore Mazzullo

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Salvatore “Sammy” Mazzullo on Mar. 23 at the age of 67.

Sammy was born in Pleasantville on July 8, 1955, to Michael and Pasqualena Guiffreda. He spent his entire life in Pleasantville, where he dedicated himself to helping others through various legacies he left behind.

Sammy joined the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department in 1974 and served as chief from 1997 to 1999 and 2001 to 2003. He completed his career by serving as president of the Firefighter Benevolent Association, a role that he was extremely passionate about. His dedication to this committee ultimately led him to receive recognition for years of hard work and sacrifice.

In addition to his service in the fire department, Sammy worked for the Village of Pleasantville’s Department of Public Works for more than 25 years, where he was a mechanic and served as union president. One proud moment for Sam was when he and the village prevented the Department of Sanitation from contracting to a third-party company, securing multiple jobs in the community and adding to the economic growth of Pleasantville.

He was a pillar of strength for his community and all that knew him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand or give an encouraging word. He will be remembered fondly for his strong moral character, his witty sense of humor and his kindness to those around him.

Sam is survived by his brother and sister, John and Connie Mazzullo; nieces Patricia and TinaMarie Mazzullo; stepchildren Donna (David Jr.), Barbara, Charles Jr. (Barbara) and Shea; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and girlfriend Carol. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy.

He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him, and his legacy of service will live on in his community and beyond.

Viewing was held on Mar. 31 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home. The funeral was on Apr. 1 at Holy Innocents Church. In place of flowers, donations may be made in Sammy’s memory to the Pleasantville Firefighter Benevolent Association or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The family would like to thank all those who have reached out with condolences and words of comfort during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Salvatore “Sammy” Mazzullo.