Salvation Army Finally Back in Putnam County

One of the most renowned international charities is returning to Putnam County.

A chapter of the Salvation Army (SA) is back in Putnam after a decade-long absence as local officials and SA members gathered last Tuesday to make the announcement. A charity meant to feed, clothe, and house the needy reinstituted a local advisory board with several board members and local officials on hand to raise awareness for the organization.

County Executive MaryEllen Odell said there are many ways the Salvation Army can help residents less fortunate this time of year and commended the advisory board as a collection of “meaningful, strong, supportive” volunteers. County Clerk Michael Bartolotti also commended the advisory board and the charity for once again having a presence in Putnam.

Lt. Colonel Carole Voisey of the Salvation Army said while the red bucket is a trademark of the holiday season, the non-profit helps the needy year round. She stressed the Salvation Army and the red buckets have become entwined with America.

“It’s become a fabric of our culture,” Voisey said.