Sale of Hawthorne Property Paves Way for Upscale Catering Facility

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

About two years ago, Michael Pasqualini passed by the property at 6 Saw Mill River Rd. in Hawthorne and thought the site of the old Gasho of Japan restaurant would be an ideal location for his growing catering ventures.

He hoped to buy the land but was told by its owner that it wasn’t for sale.

Earlier this year, with the site abandoned for about six years and weeds and foliage overrunning the parcel, Pasqualini again inquired about the property through his real estate representative.

His persistence paid off. Last Thursday, Pasqualini, who owns and operates the acclaimed Mansion on Broadway in White Plains, held a ceremonial groundbreaking for what will be Le Setai, a catering hall for weddings and special events.

He hopes to have it open for business in Fall 2025 with a capacity for about 255 guests.

“I saw an opportunity at this location to host bigger events with more property, and so this is why we jumped on this opportunity,” said Pasqualini, an Armonk resident.

First, the interior of the nearly 13,000-square-foot space will be entirely gutted. When open, it will feature a grand ballroom that will have a skylight over the dance floor and open onto a flagstone terrace. There will also be windows from floor to ceiling.

Outside, there will be landscaped gardens, waterfalls and the original Koi Pond. Pasqualini said guests will experience a tiki bar and cabana on the grounds.

One of the key reasons why Pasqualini has invested in the 2.8-acre Hawthorne site is he needs more space. Mansion on Broadway accommodates no more than 200 people. In good weather there will be picturesque grounds for guests to enjoy.

“Westchester needs something like us,” Pasqualini said. “A lot of the places are dated. A lot of people go out to New Jersey these days instead of staying in the Westchester area, so we’re going to continue to keep people in this area.”

The Town of Mount Pleasant is also looking forward to when Le Setai opens later next year. Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi said the town doesn’t have a catering facility the size of Le Setai, although there are venues that have roughly half the capacity.

Once site work is completed, it will also transform a property that has turned into an eyesore with the threat of an infestation into what promises to be a beautiful location.

“It’s going to be a great addition to the Town of Mount Pleasant, and whatever we can do from the town, we’ll be there with you,” Fulgenzi told Pasqualini during the brief ceremony at the site last week. “I appreciate you coming to Mount Pleasant and we wish you the best of luck.”

From an economic standpoint, it is anticipated that Le Setai will create more than 50 full-time jobs when open for business.

Pasqualini said that he looks forward to getting the construction behind him and to host events. In addition to Mansion on Broadway, he has operated venues in Connecticut and Florida.

“We’re very fortunate to be where we are today with our success,” he said. “I always surround myself with the right people. For anyone who knows me, we’re really excited about working with the town.