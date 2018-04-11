Safe Gun Storage Law Passed in Philipstown

Supervisor Richard Shea said other municipalities have passed stricter gun laws around the state and he was confident the town would fair well against any legal challenge.

“We’re on firm legal ground with this,” Shea said.

Councilman Robert Flaherty said he was originally against the proposed law, but changed his mind after the Feb. 21 public hearing and speaking with many residents. He called the legislation “common sense.”

Councilman Michael Leonard said he read about 400 comments from people that offered input about the proposed law. Leonard believes this law has no detriment to defending someone’s home. He said he wishes Putnam County lawmakers and New York State lawmakers would take a look at its safe storage laws and mirror Philipstown’s.

Flaherty and Leonard both stated that if the town tries to strengthen the law in the future, they would not be in support of it.

Councilman John Van Tassel said the issue of gun control has resulted in hysteria on both sides of the debate nationwide, but felt this local legislation found middle ground. He said the months of discussion over the safe storage legislation helped educate the community about the safe storage of firearms. He even pointed out he changed the way he stored his firearm.