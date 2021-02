Russell J. Kroslak of Amenia, Dutchess County, passed away on Dec. 19, 2020, at Sharon Hospital in Litchfield, Conn. at the age of 68.

Kroslak was born on Mar. 1, 1952, in New York City to Henry and Eleanor (Trompe) Kroslak. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia.

Kroslak was an equipment operator for New York State Electric & Gas.

Arrangements were handled by Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home in Millerton, N.Y. Kroslak was buried at Raymond Hill Cemetery in Carmel.