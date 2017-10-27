Runners Ready to Compete in Tina’s 5K in Pleasantville

Hundreds of runners and walkers will be taking to the streets of Pleasantville this Saturday for Tina’s 5K Run/Walk.

The seventh annual event, which was conceived in 2011 by Pleasantville resident Michael Bloom, now a college freshman, raises money for The Tina Shaina Gambino Memorial Foundation.

“The event has continued to grow and the community has embraced it,” said Janice Gambino, Tina’s mother. “I think with it going on year after year, people have become more aware of it and enjoy the day.”

With the 5K coinciding with the Pleasantville Farmers Market and the annual Ragamuffin Parade, the day has become representative of community spirit., Gambino added.

Following the unexpected death of 17-year-old Tina Gambino in November 2004, Bloom collaborated with the Gambino family to create the 5K as a community service project for his Bar Mitzvah and to honor the memory of his first babysitter.

Bloom was just five years old when Tina passed away.

“The 5K was really a success that first year and it has continued to grow and become an annual event between support from our sponsors, volunteers and the support of the community,” Janice Gambino said. “Michael continues to come back and support it every year. It’s been a wonderful association and it says a lot about him.”

During the event, children are invited to participate in the shorter Fun Run and a relay race around the Pleasantville High School track prior to the 5K. The 5K runners start the race at the high school and work their way around the village.

Gambino added that the race will be professionally timed for anyone who wants to have their time recorded. Medals are handed out in several categories, including the top male and female participant.

The foundation also runs several programs throughout the year, including the annual awarding of a $7,000 college scholarship every year to two Pleasantville students. Gambino said the REFLECTIONS Scholarship is for students who work hard and embody a sensitive, optimistic, thoughtful and outgoing attitude.

An additional $178 is given toward the scholarship representing the amount of money contained in a wallet that Tina once found and returned to its owner.

Along with the 5K, the foundation teams with Pleasantville High School for the Drive Smart Program, which teaches safety to new drivers and parents. The program also encourages organ donation, which Tina had signed up for prior to her passing.

The foundation brings food and nourishment to Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital at Thanksgiving for families and patients at the hospital. Tina had been a patient at Maria Fareri during Thanksgiving in 2004.

Despite the inspiration the Gambino family has spread throughout the community, Gambino is overcome with emotion when she thinks about how her daughter’s death inspired them to help others.

“It’s good to have a legacy,” Gambino said. “It’s just something that motivated people, not just us, but many others to go off and honor another person. It’s making good out of something bad you can never change. It’s just an incentive to go forward and do good.”

Tina’s 5K Run/Walk will begin at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 28 at Pleasantville High School. Registration is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. at the school. The Fun Run will begin at 8:15 a.m. for the youngsters at the track, with registration beginning at 7:45 a.m.

The entry fee is $25 for adults and $15 for students 18 and under. Same day registration is $30 for adults and $20 for students.

For more information and registration, visit www.tinagambino.org.