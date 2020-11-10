Rudolph Russo

Rudolph J. Russo, 91, of Peekskill, passed away on Oct. 15.

Russo was born on July 23, 1929, in New York City to Terrasa Stafforini and Giuseppe Russo. He grew up in Montrose and graduated from Hendrick Hudson High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Russo was a plumber and owner of Central Heating and Plumbing located in Peekskill.

Russo is survived by his wife, Joyce, of 68 years; sons Rudy and Randy of Peekskill; daughter Roxanne Russo Fisher (Dennis) and grandson Kyle Russo Fisher of Garrison; his brother, Jack Russo, of Poughkeepsie; and sister Caroline (Russo) Serrano of Maryland.

Russo is predeceased by his sisters, Margaret (Russo) O’Connor and Letitia Russo, and his brother, Albert Russo.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. He will be dearly missed.