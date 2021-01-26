Rosemarie Wheeler (Shubert), 88, of Peekskill passed away on Jan. 17 due to complications from COVID-19.

Rosemarie worked hard all her life to raise her two children, Robert (Barbara) Wheeler of Peekskill and Janet Orman of Valrico, Fla. She was a wonderful mother and friend. Although she had limited means, she always got great pleasure out of giving to others. She spent many years working in Standard Brands and Texas Instruments, among other places. She enjoyed her Bingo nights at St. Columbanus and Wednesday night Bingo at River Pointe. She also enjoyed many friendships with the residents of River Pointe.

In addition to her children, she is survived by a grandson (Kevin), a niece (Linda Davis) and three nephews, Robert Shubert, Thomas Shubert and Kenneth Jackson. She is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Interment was at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Verplanck, where a private service was held. Arrangements were handled by O’Mara & Carpentieri Funeral Home in Verplanck.