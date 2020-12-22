On Friday, Dec. 18, Rosalie Faustini, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 88.

Rosalie was born on July 22, 1932, to Ciro and Josephine Grasso. She grew up on the Lower East Side of New York City with her six sisters, Catherine, Theresa, Elizabeth, Beatrice, Anna and Sarah, and two brothers, Nicholas and Joseph. On July 1, 1956, Rosalie married the love of her life, Fernando. Together they raised three children, Sam, Elizabeth and Frederick.

Rosalie raised her family in the Bronx. In 1994, she moved into a beautiful home in Pleasantville that was built by her husband Fernando. Those who visited Rosalie would never leave hungry; she loved to cook and was known to have a feast prepared at a moment’s notice. Rosalie was devoted to her family, and always made time to catch up with her many siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. Her family could always count on her for advice, honesty, wisdom and many, many laughs.

Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Fernando. She is survived by her three children, Sam (Cathy), Elizabeth (Mickey) and Frederick (Suzanne); her six grandchildren, Anthony, Gina, Amanda (James), Paige, Alana and Frederick; and her great-grandson, Julian.

A private, family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. at Holy Innocents R.C. Church on Bedford Road. Entombment will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Putnam Valley.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make contributions to the Parkinson’s Foundation.