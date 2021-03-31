Ronald McDonald House Launches Footsteps for Families Fundraising Event

Walk Over the Hudson Any Day in May

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley has announced that their annual event Footsteps for Families Walk Over the Hudson is now officially open for registration.

This year the event is taking place throughout the entire month of May and participants are encouraged to create a team and walk at the Walkway any weekend of their choice. The historic Walkway is the world’s longest elevated pedestrian bridge and is surrounded on both the Poughkeepsie and Highland sides by restaurants, shops, trails and welcomes strollers and leashed dogs.

Since Covid restrictions are preventing large groups from gathering on one day Ronald McDonald House is hosting this event all month long and encouraging participants to raise funds to help them reach their goal of $50,000. The funds raised will be used to support families who are coping through their child’s medical crisis during this ongoing pandemic. Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families who are dealing with children needing medical care that requires them to be far from their own homes.

The Malone family, of Poughkeepsie NY, has stayed at the Ronald McDonald House several times through the years since their daughter Isabelle was born in 1998. Isabelle, who has battled Ataxic Cerebral Palsy her entire life, has been named the official Grand Marshall for Footsteps for Families this year. Isabelle, whose infectious laugh and perseverance through the most overwhelming circumstances, will officially kick off the event at the end of April from the top of the Walkway.

Always known as the social butterfly at school, Isabelle loves books about unicorns and is now at home with the care of a nurse during the day and her parents at night. Isabelle lives with her two younger sisters and is surrounded by friends and family that she makes smile at every turn with her warm spirit. Isabelle’s father, Aaron Malone sits on the Footsteps for Families Committee and is actively involved in the community.

“The Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley was our home away from home when we needed it the most. The hot meals and warm bed was a welcome comfort while it felt like our world was falling down around us,” said Aaron. “We are thrilled that Isabelle is being honored as Grand Marshall and we are looking forward to being a special part of this year’s event.”

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley provides families with children facing medical challenges an atmosphere of comfort, hope and courage, keeping them close to the care and resources they need. The House has 12 bedrooms that are filled to capacity almost every night and provides meals, laundry and respite services for families during their stay. In May, the House will celebrate ten years of keeping families together and close to the medical care their

child needs.

“While we still cannot gather in large groups, we’re not letting the pandemic stop us from raising funds to support our families while walking over the beautiful Hudson River,” said Christina Riley, Executive Director of RMHGHV. “Enjoy the amazing spring views from the Walkway and help us make a difference in the lives of families with critically ill children from the Hudson Valley and beyond.”

To register a team or sponsor Footsteps for Families visit: https://rmh-ghv.org/index.php/events/footsteps-for-families/

For more information about Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley visit www.rmh-ghv.org.