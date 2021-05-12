Ronald McDonald House, JP Morgan Chase Partner to Serve More Hudson Valley Families

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley has announced that JPMorgan Chase is increasing their strong commitment to the organization and once again serving as a corporate Program Partner for the third year in a row.

JPMorgan Chase and its Westchester and Hudson Valley employees are leading supporters of the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley, providing funding for the COVID Relief Plan, and Overflow Housing Programs as well as volunteers for the organization’s meal program.

The COVID Relief Plan was developed to continue providing critical services to families experiencing medical crises during this global pandemic. Ongoing COVID protocols led to limited occupancy of families as well as restricted numbers of volunteers permitted at the Ronald McDonald House.

The immediate needs that have been supported by the COVID Relief Plan include ongoing programs such as Meals that Heal, which provides daily meals to families both in the House as well as at their child’s hospital bedside while volunteer meal preparation is restricted. The Relief Plan also includes Overflow Housing that provides hotel accommodations for families due to occupancy restraints in the House.

Other necessary resources include providing personal protective equipment for staff and families and initiatives necessary to provide families support during these changing times. Remote education resources for young students and their parents staying at the house are critical as is providing mental health support for staff and families. The Overflow Housing Program, initially funded by JPMorgan Chase, was created to help support funding for families to stay offsite at local partnering hotels to keep families close when the House is at full capacity. These funds were utilized during the last year to provide alternate accommodations as a result of occupancy restrictions due to COVID.

Anthony Trimarchi, Executive Director, JPMorgan Private Bank and a co-leader of the firm’s Westchester and Hudson Valley Market Leadership Team, also serves as an active member of the Ronald McDonald House Board of Directors and was instrumental in developing the COVID Relief Plan.

Trimarchi knows firsthand the importance of keeping families close to their children during their medical crisis, especially during the ongoing pandemic.

“As a parent of a child who battled a chronic disease, I know how important it is for families to focus on what’s most important – the health of their children,” said Trimarchi. “The stress and uncertainty that we all experienced this year reminds us of what families with critically ill children face every day and through the COVID Relief Plan, JPMorgan Chase is so proud to continue our support of the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley and invest in their mission to help as many families as possible throughout our community.”