Ronald McDonald House Holds Virtual Memorial Fundraiser

Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley has launched Dashing for Dylan: Walk, Run or Cycle, the sixth annual Dylan J. Hoffman Memorial event for the entire month of October.

Dashing for Dylan will support the families at Ronald McDonald House located at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital in Valhalla.

Hoffman lived a short life, but his memory and spirit are alive and well. The event, hosted by the House in conjunction with the Hoffman Family of Wilton, Conn., will celebrate his life and the thousands of families who have stayed at the Ronald McDonald House since 2011 when it opened.

This year the month-long event is being conducted differently due to the ongoing pandemic. Participants are encouraged to raise money per mile through the online platform Pledge It and can do any activity at any location anytime during the month of October. Miles can be logged by walking, running, bike riding, swimming, skating or any kind of exercise. The goal is to reach at least 1,164 miles, the number of days Dylan lived.

A virtual motivational video will kick off the event on social media. Great incentives such as tickets for raffle baskets and grand prizes, which include a mountain bike and scooter, will be awarded for the most money raised. The more miles a participant logs, the more chances they have to win.

The first 25 people to register will receive a Dashing for Dylan t-shirt and all participants can purchase Dylan swag including t-shirts and masks, through the event’s website.

“We had to be creative this year due to the circumstances we are all facing and this was a great way to do just that and continue to honor Dylan and his family,” said Christina Riley, Ronald McDonald House’s executive director. “We hope everyone will get out and get active and have fun with this event while supporting the families of the Ronald McDonald House.”

All proceeds will support the mission of Ronald McDonald House – keeping families together and close to the care and resources they need. All donations are 100 percent tax deductible. For more information or to register, visit www.rmh-ghv.org or https://www.facebook.com/rmhghv/