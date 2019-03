Rockland County is preparing to declare a State of Emergency amidst an outbreak of measles.

There have been about 150 confirmed reports of measles among county residents.

The State of Emergency declaration is planned for today, Tuesday, and is scheduled to go into effect on midnight Wednesday.

Once the State of Emergency goes into effect, anyone under 18 and not vaccinated will be barred from public spaces until the declaration expires in 30 days or until receiving an MMR vaccination.