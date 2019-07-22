Rock White Plains With Smash Mouth

The White Plains BID and Doug Panero Presents are hosting an after-work concert on Tuesday, July 23 on Mamaroneck Ave. between Main St. and Martine Ave., with multi-platinum, California pop-rockers, Smash Mouth. This after work event will be special and unlike any outdoor concert ever held in the downtown. With 151 Million Streams on Spotify, 28 million fans and 7 million hours of streaming in 65 countries, Smash Mouth remains as hot as ever. In 2019, Smash Mouth celebrates the 20-year anniversary of their quadruple platinum, career-defining album Astro Lounge, featuring its legendary first single, “All Star.”

Southern rocker Nikki Hill will open the night. Nikki is a vocalist/lyricist/bandleader from New Orleans. AllMusic describes her performance as “impassioned…fiery soul and R&B with some rock and roll swagger thrown in for good measure.”

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the event will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with live performances all evening long. The event will be held rain or shine.

Modelo, 26.2 Brew, Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin IPA, Captain Lawrence, and Pumphouse Wines will be on tap during this happy hour in the street. Purchase of $10 wristbands are required for ages 21+ to drink alcohol outside.

Special thanks to Cambria Hotels, City Center, Silverman Realty Group Inc., Southern Land Company, White Plains Hospital, The City of White Plains, Galleria White Plains, The Westchester Bank, Westchester County Government, and Party Line Tent Rentals for their support of the event.